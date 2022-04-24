“Stephen A. told me that number 1 on that ‘I told you so' list was yours truly” - Skip Bayless reveals LeBron James made a list of people to tell them ‘I told you so’ after the Game 3 win over Dallas in 2011

TV personality Skip Bayless has claimed that LeBron James has an 'I told you so' list, and he is number 1 on that list he last heard.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Skip went down memory lane to reveal events that happened in 2011. In the video, he said:

"It felt like LeBron had finally decided I was a lost cause. If you recall, he's new to the Heatles, as in the Miami Heat. They won Game 3 at Dallas in the NBA Finals 2011 to go up two games to one."

"My friend Stephen A. Smith told me, soon after, that he was told that LeBron went straight back to his hotel room in Dallas and he made a list of people that he was going to tell, 'I told you so and you so and you so.' And Stephen A. told me that number 1 on that 'I told you so' list was yours truly, was me," he added.

"And of course, as you probably remember, you blind witnesses have probably tried to forget, LeBron promptly went out in Games 4, 5, and 6, and played the three worst Finals games of his career all in a row. Chosen one became the Frozen one."

Skip went on to call out LeBron's numbers to buttress his point. The Miami Heat lost Games 4, 5, and 6 to the Dallas Mavericks and ultimately won the series in what turned out to be payback for their 2006 duel.

However, LeBron went on to win two championships and the Finals MVP the following season. He ended his four-year run with the Heat with another Finals feature but lost the series to the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James has said that he will never miss the NBA playoffs again

(L-R) Carmelo Anthony #7, Anthony Davis #3, and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a horrible 2021-22 season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference standings and missing the playoffs. However, LeBron has stated that he will never miss the playoffs again in his career.

"I can/will NOT miss the postseason again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games."

Being on the sidelines while teams compete is not something the four-time NBA champ is used to. While his statement could be seen as a bold claim, he has under five years to play, so it is achievable.

LeBron played in eight consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2018. He has missed postseason action only four times in his 19-year career.

It is unclear what route the Lakers will take during the offseason, but one thing is certain, they will be looking to compete for the title. Due to their 2021-23 season failure, Frank Vogel has been sacked as the head coach, and the franchise is yet to announce a replacement.

