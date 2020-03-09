Stephen Curry diagnosed with seasonal flu; has 'no risk factors for COVID-19'

Curry has played only 5 games this season.

After returning from a left-hand fracture that forced him to miss a huge chunk of the regular season, Stephen Curry dropped 23 points in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

However, Curry then missed the clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday - which Golden State Warriors won 118-114 - due to a "seasonal flu".

Stephen Curry status update: pic.twitter.com/FmqQm5xxl2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 7, 2020

According to a statement released by the Golden State franchise, Curry has been diagnosed with influenza but has shown no signs of COVID-19.

“This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu. We have begun treatment for Stephen and instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure.”

This setback stunts the Warriors' hopes for a late-season surge. There is no clear timetable for Curry's return as the organisation continues to handle its star player's health with utmost precaution amid Coronavirus fears.

Curry is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, but has missed around four months of NBA action due to a hand fracture suffered early on during the regular season.

Veteran forward Draymond Green, meanwhile, missed his fifth straight game as a result of left knee soreness, but is expected to play Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.