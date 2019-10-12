Stephen Curry drops 40 points in 25 minutes as Golden State Warriors rout Minnesota Timberwolves

Steph Curry erupted for 40 points in just 25 minutes in a preseason blowout of the Timberwolves

It may only be preseason but Stephen Curry has already laid down a marker for the rest of the NBA, scoring 40 points in 25 minutes in a 143-123 win of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco. It was widely expected that Curry would have a greater offensive role, with Kevin Durant departing to the Brooklyn Nets (and likely out for the season), and Klay Thompson being out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a torn ACL.

The two-time MVP who was voted unanimously in 2016, has been tipped as a possible candidate for the accolade once again this season. Curry showcased his vintage barrage of three-pointers, layups and tightly contested shots that he somehow often makes. In the first quarter alone, he scored 17 points.

Curry shot 14-for-19 from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds, six assists, 2 steals, and one block. It was a reminder to the league that he is capable of these type of eruptions on any given night.

It was also a reminder to anyone who thought that the 31-year-old was starting to lose a step after the last season's NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. If Steph has more performances of this caliber and keeps the Warriors in playoff position until Thompson returns, he almost certainly will be in the MVP conversation.

Curry also is starting to develop chemistry with his new backcourt mate D’Angelo Russell. The former Nets man added 16 points, five assists, and two blocks on 7-14 shooting from the field and 2-8 from the 3-point line. The Warriors’ second leading scorer was rookie guard Jordan Poole, who scored 19 points in 21 minutes (6-12 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 4-5 FT).