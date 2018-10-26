×
Stats: Stephen Curry has made more threes this season than 4 NBA teams

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
16   //    26 Oct 2018, 02:21 IST

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

The two-time MVP, Stephen Curry is in a hurry to break records this season. He erupted for 51 points in the game against the Washington Wizards last night which included 11 three-pointers. He also had five rebounds and three assists to his name. It only took three quarters for him to achieve these stats. His tally for three-pointers this season has gone to 33 in five games. He was on fire last night and made the game a one-sided affair.

Have a look at some of the highlights from the game:

For now, Stephen Curry has six games to his name scoring 11 threes or more. No other NBA player has done that in more than 2 games. All other NBA players have done so in a combined total of 7 games.

Have a look at this tweet:

One more interesting fact to consider here is that Curry has made 33 three-pointers this season which is more than the team three-pointers of the Los Angeles Clippers (29), the Cleveland Cavaliers (28), the Oklahoma City Thunder (26) and the New Orleans Pelicans (32).

Curry also became the second player this season to have a 50-point game. He accomplished this feat just a day after Blake Griffin had a 50-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was Curry's sixth 50 point game of his career.

Curry has a record of 402 three-pointers in a season. At this moment, he is averaging 6.6 three-pointers a game. If he maintains this average, he will break his record in 61 games. However, the average will drop over the season, logically. But with the type of form he is in at the moment, anything can happen.

Will he break his previous record of most threes in a season this season? What do you think? Let us know in the comments...

