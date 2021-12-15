Watch: Stephen Curry gets emotional during his post-game locker room speech after breaking Ray Allen's 3-point record

Three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry made history at Madison Square Garden on Dec 14th, 2021. After making a couple of shots from deep in the first quarter, he surpassed Ray Allen to sit on top of the all-time 3-pointers made list.

Ray Allen previously held the record with 2,973 three-pointers. Curry made his 2,974th three-pointer against the New York Knicks, while Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were present to embrace him.

Golden State Warriors @warriors A night that will live forever in NBA history. A night that will live forever in NBA history. https://t.co/mqSd0J8CnA

Post the game and all the celebrations on court, Stephen Curry had a moment with his team in the locker room. He was greeted with some showering of ice and water which he took gracefully, followed by demands of a speech. Stephen Curry was humble, thanking his teammates saying:

“I don’t have much to say besides I appreciate everybody that has had a part in me being who I am on the court, off the court.”

Stephen Curry has been a Warrior since the 2009 NBA draft and has brought the franchise a lot of success. Curry’s 3-point shot is a weapon with which he has revolutionized the game and still has a number of seasons left before he hangs his boots. Stephen Curry is grateful and goes on to say:

“This is a career milestone because of everybody I got to suit up with, everyone that set screens for me, everybody that passed me the ball, everybody that believed in our offense and believed in winning and the process so, this is truly special man.”

Stephen Curry has been the leader of the squad, more so in the last couple of seasons. He picked up his game to cover for the injured Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, who signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

The level at which Stephen Curry plays, extending his range every year, was unseen before he came around. Steph Curry, in his speech, went on to thank his teammates for making the countdown to the milestone special, saying:

“We’ve got a lot more threes, a lot more wins, a lot more stuff to go but I appreciate y’all making this special. Because it’s been a long week [chuckles] to get over this milestone. Having Reggie and Ray here was special but, none more special than everyone in this locker room. Let’s keep this energy going.”

The last few games have been pretty rocky for the Warriors, with Curry pressured by the milestone nearing. But now that he has passed the milestone, he can go back to being the lethal deep shooter that he is.

Stephen Curry leads the league with 145 made three-pointers in the current season and the Golden State Warriors have lost only five games.

Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ roster has come together to start the season with a 23-5 record. With a mix of role players who understand the system and Klay Thompson’s return in the pipeline the Warriors are serious title contenders.

Credit to Stephen Curry for performing at his highest level, even as the team struggled, bringing them back to winning ways.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar