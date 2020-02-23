Stephen Curry Injury Update: Curry cleared for contact, nearing a return
Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season with the worst record in the league. They have their two All-stars, Klay Thomson and Stephen Curry, sidelined due to severe injuries. Today was another practice day for the Warriors, and we got a report on the status of Stephen Curry's recovery process.
Stephen Curry is recovering from a hand injury that he picked up last year in a game against the Phoenix Suns. He had his first surgery in November and has been recovering well from thereon. In one of the recent statements by Curry, he announced that he was eyeing a return in March.
The Warriors fan will be overjoyed to have more good news comes their way regarding Curry's health. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry has been cleared for contact and scrimmaged today at the Warriors' practice session. His progress has been exceptional, and he can surely target March - which is his desired month of return.
When asked about the exact date in the post-session interview, Curry replied that it was always the 1st March game against the Wizards at home.
Curry further gave deep analysis to what he is feeling, and how he is going through everything currently.
The Warriors fans will be hoping that their superstar recovers well from the injury and puts up a few shooting spectacles this season itself.