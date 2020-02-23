Stephen Curry Injury Update: Curry cleared for contact, nearing a return

Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season with the worst record in the league. They have their two All-stars, Klay Thomson and Stephen Curry, sidelined due to severe injuries. Today was another practice day for the Warriors, and we got a report on the status of Stephen Curry's recovery process.

Stephen Curry is recovering from a hand injury that he picked up last year in a game against the Phoenix Suns. He had his first surgery in November and has been recovering well from thereon. In one of the recent statements by Curry, he announced that he was eyeing a return in March.

The Warriors fan will be overjoyed to have more good news comes their way regarding Curry's health. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry has been cleared for contact and scrimmaged today at the Warriors' practice session. His progress has been exceptional, and he can surely target March - which is his desired month of return.

Steph Curry has been fully cleared for contact. He scrimmaged today. Return is nearing. Here’s the full update via Steve Kerr. pic.twitter.com/15HUJIDXMG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

When asked about the exact date in the post-session interview, Curry replied that it was always the 1st March game against the Wizards at home.

Steph Curry on his return target: “It’s always been March 1st.” It’s a home game against the Wizards. Remains the target. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

Curry further gave deep analysis to what he is feeling, and how he is going through everything currently.

Most notable part of Steph Curry’s presser: He’s still getting over the nerve damage in left hand

-“When you have 280 pounds laying on your hand, something’s bound to happen.”

-“I’m getting used to what the new normal is. It definitely feels different than the right.” pic.twitter.com/N8Yo2YFmn0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2020

The Warriors fans will be hoping that their superstar recovers well from the injury and puts up a few shooting spectacles this season itself.