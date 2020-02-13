Stephen Curry injury update: Steve Kerr throws light on Curry's rehab progress

Stephen Curry is still in rehab from the broken hand he suffered last year. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an update about the rehab progress on Wednesday.

Steph Curry’s jumped into some 5-on-0 drills lately, ramping up his conditioning, still no contact pic.twitter.com/fyt8HpVSOX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2020

Below is what he said:

“He’s jumped into a few of our non-contact, offensive 5-on-0 stuff. But he’s coming around. We’ll have another update I guess, a more thorough update, on March 1. But right now, everything is going smoothly and he’s just trying to build his conditioning base and keep getting better.”

Stephen Curry was targeting an early-March return, as reported previously. However, the chances of it seem a little off after Kerr's statement. He will miss the All-star game this year- which will be his first time after 2013.

The Warriors currently have both their star guards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, sidelined due to injuries. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table in the West with just 12 wins this season.

The Warriors recently traded D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is expected to play the third-shooter role after Curry and Thompson make a return. For now, the Warriors fans have to be patient and wait for their fortunes to change.