Stephen Curry in numbers: How the mercurial 3-point God had the worst shooting month of his career while chasing Ray Allen's record

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors made history in December 2021. He became the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made, surpassing the great Ray Allen. Curry also became the first player to make 3,000 career three-pointers in NBA history, doing so in his final game of the year.

However, despite the history he made in the month of December, it appears Curry felt the pressure while chasing Allen's record. On Reddit, u/volken330 pointed out that the two-time MVP shot just 40.4% from the field last month, marking the worst shooting month of his career.

Moreover, Curry also had the fourth-worst three-point shooting month (37.4%) of his 13-year NBA career. The pressure to break Ray Allen's record certainly impacted Curry, but he has also made the most three-point attempts of his career this season.

According to StatMuse, Curry has attempted 13.5 three-point shots per game and making 5.4 threes, which is also a career-high. However, he's shooting just 39.7% from beyond the arc this season. It's the second-lowest of his career, with the 24.5% from his five-game stint in the 2019-20 NBA season being the lowest.

Before last month's career-low, Curry's previous low was 41.7% in November 2009, his rookie season. At that time, he was trying to figure out the NBA, while in December 2021, his struggles were real. However, that's not a real concern for Curry and the Warriors, as he typically improves over the course of a season.

Stephen Curry had a memorable and successful year in 2021

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry was back to his best self in 2021, and playing better than ever. He reminded everyone of his greatness, en route to making history and officially becoming the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Curry has played a total of 91 games this year, averaging 31.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He shot 47.0% from the field, 42.0% from beyond the arc and 91.0% from the free throw line.

Apart from his crazy numbers, Curry was also named an All-Star, and finished third in MVP voting last season. He was the NBA's scoring champion, and was named to the All-NBA First Team. He also scored his career-high this year, going bonkers for 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in April.

It was truly a memorable year for Curry. Aside from becoming the NBA's all-time three-point leader and the first player to hit 3,000 three-point shots, he also became the Golden State Warriors' franchise leader in points and assists.

