Stephen Curry's 5 best seasons in the NBA based on player efficiency rating

Point guard Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game by shooting consistently from the deep.

Curry is currently playing his 13th season in the league, and has won back-to-back league MVP awards. The centerpiece of the Golden State Warriors' offense, Curry has been a highly rated player in terms of efficiency.

On that note, here's a look at his top five seasons in the NBA based on efficiency rating.

#5 2016-17 - 24.6

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a strong 2016-17 NBA season. After finishing the regular season with a 67-15 win-loss record, they went into the playoffs with home-court advantage.

In a record campaign for the Warriors, they lost only one game in the playoffs, lifting the NBA championship in five games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During the season, Curry averaged 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Curry was also a sharp defender that year, averaging 1.8 steals per game. His contribution at both ends of the floor took his player efficiency rating to 24.6 for the season.

#4 2020-21 - 26.3

After being out for a season due to injury woes, Stephen Curry came back with an agenda. He was on a mission to regain his previous form, and outdid himself. He averaged a career-high 32 points per game, and led the league in the same category.

@StephenCurry30 is the 2020-21 NBA scoring champion!

In the 2020-21 season, Stephen Curry also recorded his highest individual total of 62 points in a single game. On 18 makes out of 31 attempts, he led the Warriors to a 15-point win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry logged a player efficiency rating of 26.3 for the season, sixth-best in the league.

#3 2014-15 - 28

Stephen Curry logged a player efficiency rating of 28 in the 2014-15 season, third-best in the league.

The Golden State Warriors played as a unit under their new head coach Steve Kerr. That was a season Curry had more freedom to shoot, even if it meant extending his range to almost half-court. He led the league in three-pointers made and attempted.

Leading the team to a 67-15 win-loss record and first seed in the Western Conference, Curry was named the league's Most Valuable Player of the Year.

He also starred with a defensive contribution of 163 steals, which was the highest in the league. The Golden State Warriors went on to win their first NBA Championship in the Stephen Curry era. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 in the 2015 NBA Finals.

#2 2017-18 - 28.2

At the start of the 2017-18 season, Stephen Curry became the first NBA player to sign a supermax contract worth more than $200 million. He agreed a five-year, $201-million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout the season, Curry was a volume shooter, scoring 30 points or more in 17 games.

Curry's season averages stood at 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The 2018 playoffs became more intense after every round. Both the conference semi-final series lasted seven games.

They concluded with the Warriors beating the Rockets and the Cavaliers taking care of business against the Celtics. Curry starred with a high PER of 28.2 for the season.

#1 2015-16 - 31.5

The 2015-16 season stands out in Stephen Curry's illustrious career so far. The Golden State Warriors broke the NBA regular season win-loss record, losing only nine games throughout the season. The Chicago Bulls held the earlier record, going 72-10.

Shot Chart of the Day: Stephen Curry in his 2015-16 unanimous MVP season.

Individually, Curry led the league in multiple stats. His 30.1 points and 2.1 steals per game and 90.8% shooting from the free-throw line were all league highs. Moreover, he led the league in player efficiency rating, which stood at 31.5.

That was also his career-best PER. Deservedly, Stephen Curry won the 2016 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

