5 highest steals games in Stephen Curry's career 

Quite simply the greatest shooter God has ever created, Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game in ways some of the all-time greats have failed to do. Curry's expert marksmanship is what makes him the standout player in the league and one of the many faces of the NBA.

His ability to launch from the second he crosses half-court is unparalleled and makes him an incredibly difficult defensive assignment.

The combination of Curry with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is simply irresistible and those three are the pillars for the Golden State Warriors around which they built a dynasty. Add Kevin Durant to that and you have a juggernaut ready to win the championship every year.

Some of the outrageous stat lines that Curry has recorded are a testament to his shooting abilities and also his ability without the basketball. While Curry is known for his offensive prowess, his defense when required isn't too shabby either.

There have been plenty of games where he's pickpocketed opposition players and managed to lead the team on a breakaway. With that said, we look at the top five games of Stephen Curry's career where he had the most steals.

#5. Vs the Chicago Bulls - 6 steals

Way back when the Warriors weren't a juggernaut, Curry helped propel the Oakland-based team to a 99-91 win over the Chicago Bulls. The Baby-Faced Assassin had 21 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals all the while shooting over 58% from the field.

Monta Ellis and David Lee led the scoring that night but Curry's influence on the game was just as crucial, if not more. Given the defensive assignment of guarding Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls, Curry did very well to limit Rose's influence in the game as the guard only had 13 points on 4-17 shooting from the field.

#4. Vs the Sacramento Kings - 6 steals

Despite having a tough shooting night, Curry led the Warriors to a 95-77 victory over the Sacramento Kings with help from Green and Thompson, both of them scoring in double digits. Steph had 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals while going 7-17 from the field.

This was yet another example of how influential Steph is to the Warriors and how he can contribute to the team without going beserk from downtown. He also made 8 of his 9 free throws.

