Ranking Stephen Curry's 5 best assist-per-game NBA seasons

Stephen Curry came into the NBA in the 2009 draft class. He was the seventh pick, and is now synonymous with the Golden State Warriors franchise.

He has had an explosive start to his 2021-22 campaign, averaging a league-high 29.5 points per game. Along with his scoring, he has recorded 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per outing.

Thanks to his lethal scoring prowess, he quite often draws double teams. The added pressure doesn’t always make him give up the rock, but he can dish out dimes as well. In 13 seasons in the NBA, Curry has averaged 6.5 assists per game. On that note, here's a look at his five best playmaking seasons:

#5 2016-17 – 6.6 apg

The defending champions, Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to their roster.

It was a move that, no doubt, meant sharing the ball a lot more. Stephen Curry, nevertheless, averaged 6.6 assists per game to take his team to the playoffs. He recorded 25.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing too.

StatsCentre @StatsCentre On this day in 2017 (June 12), the @warriors cap a dominant playoff run by beating the Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to take their NBA Finals series in 5 & win their 2nd title in 3 yrs. GSW ends up finishing 16-1 (and 9-0 at home) for a single PO year win % record mark (.954) On this day in 2017 (June 12), the @warriors cap a dominant playoff run by beating the Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to take their NBA Finals series in 5 & win their 2nd title in 3 yrs. GSW ends up finishing 16-1 (and 9-0 at home) for a single PO year win % record mark (.954) https://t.co/shvHI9ozId

In the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors did not lose a single game until the NBA Finals. They swept the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs to reach the Finals for a third consecutive year. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost just one game, earning the Championship with a 4-1 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#4 2015-16 – 6.7 apg

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors are well known for their win-loss record of 73-9, surpassing the mark set by the 72-10 Chicago Bulls in 1996.

Stephen Curry was the driving force behind the team’s success, averaging a league-high 30.5 points per game and featuring in 79 games in the season. In the playmaking department, he averaged 6.7 assists per game, with a season-high of 15 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry was the unanimous choice for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, thanks to his staggering exploits during the season.

NBA @NBA



On the 5-year anniversary of their 73rd win, watch the best plays from the The most wins in a regular season in @NBAHistory ... the 73-win Golden State Warriors!On the 5-year anniversary of their 73rd win, watch the best plays from the @warriors ’ historic 2015-16 regular season! The most wins in a regular season in @NBAHistory... the 73-win Golden State Warriors!On the 5-year anniversary of their 73rd win, watch the best plays from the @warriors’ historic 2015-16 regular season! https://t.co/ZQxoOGYxOh

In the postseason, the Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was on a mission, as he had an answer for every run Stephen Curry’s Warriors put up.

#3 2012-13 – 6.9 apg

In the 2012-13 season, the then 24-year-old Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors in both scoring and playmaking. He averaged 22.9 points and 6.9 assists, playing 78 games in the season. The Golden State Warriors finished sixth in the Western Conference, but had a young core who could not keep up in the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



He was putting in work on the court and in the Zumba class 🕺 2013 was the year of Steph’s #NoDaysOff movementHe was putting in work on the court and in the Zumba class 🕺 2013 was the year of Steph’s #NoDaysOff movementHe was putting in work on the court and in the Zumba class 🕺 https://t.co/JpDL3hwFBi

The Denver Nuggets ousted the Golden State Warriors 4-2 in the postseason. Nevertheless, Stephen Curry was considered a player with great potential at that point, exploding in the following years.

