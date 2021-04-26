Stephen Curry's top 5 games of the 2020-21 NBA season

Stephen Curry's 2020-21 NBA season has been fantastic at an individual level. The two-time MVP has scored at the best rate of his NBA career and has dragged the Golden State Warriors to a 31-30 record and, for now, a place in the play-in tournament.

Curry has shown his incredible shooting ability on most nights and has been on fire in April, and broke the record for most three-pointers in a single month (he has 85 so far - James Harden held the previous record with 82 in November 2019) and continues to impress with his long-range shooting.

5 topperformances by Stephen Curry in the 2020-21 NBA season so far

In his 12th NBA season, Stephen Curry is arguably playing at his best and is leading the league in scoring with 31.3 points per game. His shooting efficiency has also been fantastic, and he is the main reason behind the Golden State Warriors' current record.

Though the team has been solid on defense throughout the year, offensive struggles have dogged them in the 2020-21 campaign, but Curry's scoring efforts have provided a great boost to Steve Kerr's offense.

In his last 14 games since returning from a tailbone injury, Curry has been on fire with 37.6 points per game and 52/47/89 shooting splits and 13 games with at least 30 points.

In this piece, we will give you Stephen Curry's five biggest performances of the 2020-21 NBA campaign so far.

#5 Stephen Curry vs Dallas Mavericks - February 6th, 2021

Photo Credit: AP.

One of Stephen Curry's biggest games of the 2020-21 campaign came on February 6th, against the Dallas Mavericks and young superstar Luka Doncic.

That night, Curry put on a show in a close ballgame against the Mavs and Doncic, but the young Slovenian guided Dallas to a two-point victory with 42 points of his own.

Curry put up the second-highest scoring game of his NBA career, with 57 points. He made 19 of his 31 field goals, and 11 of his 19 three-point shots.

#4 Stephen Curry vs LA Clippers - January 8th, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers.

The 2020-21 Golden State Warriors have been around a .500 record seemingly for the entire campaign, and each win has been essential for the team in their quest of a postseason place.

On January 8th, Curry guided the Golden State Warriors to a big win over the LA Clippers to improve their early record to 5-4. The LA Clippers had defeated Golden State at Chase Center on January 6th, and were on course to beat the Warriors again in San Francisco as they had a 22-point lead late in the third quarter.

After being down 22 points, Curry scored 18 points for the Warriors between the final minutes of the third quarter and the fourth to give Golden State a solid 115-105 win.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points on a night in which he was often guarded by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, two of the best wing defenders in the league.

#3 Stephen Curry vs Philadelphia 76ers - April 19th, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 and Kent Bazemore #26 of the Golden State Warriors congratulate one another.

Since returning from a tailbone injury, Stephen Curry has been on fire, and the Philadelphia 76ers fell at his feet on April 19th, as the two-time MVP had his 11th consecutive 30-point game at Philly.

Also, in a face-to-face matchup with one of the strongest candidates for the MVP award, Joel Embiid, Curry made a big statement. The six-time All-NBA player put up a whopping 49 points on 14/28 shooting from the field that also comprised 10 three-pointers.

The third-best defensive team in the league (measured by defensive rating) could not handle Stephen Curry's shooting. Of course, the two-time MVP took advantage of Ben Simmons' absence, but given Curry's form, it would've been difficult for Simmons to change the outcome.

#2 Stephen Curry vs Denver Nuggets - April 12th, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is surrounded by teammates applauding him after he made a basket to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer.

Performing against teams with big names and MVP candidates has definitely been motivational for Curry in the current season, as he had another big outing against one of the biggest candidates for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, Nikola Jokic, on April 12th.

April has been an incredible month offensively for Curry, and the Denver Nuggets bore the brunt of his shooting prowess twice. However, on April 12th, Denver's guard Jamal Murray had not suffered his unfortunate knee injury and was able to play against Curry.

Murray is recognized as a solid defender on the perimeter, but Curry put up his third 50-point game of the season with 53 points on just 24 shots (14 makes), and made 10 threes to give Golden State a nine-point win at home.

#1 Stephen Curry vs Portland Trail Blazers - January 3rd, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry's 2020-21 NBA season started with some cold nights as he was adjusting to defensive schemes created specifically to stop him. He had to play the first few games of the season without Draymond Green's playmaking abilities as well, and Curry found it difficult toget into a good rhythm.

Green returned on January 1st against the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard, but Golden State fell by 25 points but Curry made four of his 12 three-pointers.

However, the two teams met again on January 3rd at Chase Center, and Curry put up a career-high 62 points against Lillard and the Blazers with tremendous shooting.

Curry scored 31 points in each half to guide Golden State to a 15-point win. He made 18 of his 31 field goals and eight of his 16 three-pointers en route to his first-ever 60-point outing.

