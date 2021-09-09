Stephen Curry's top 5 opponents of all time

Stephen Curry is revered as one of the greatest players of all time. The Golden State Warriors stalwart has managed to rack up a resume that boasts of 3 NBA championships and 2 NBA MVPs. Curry has come up against some stellar stars in his quest to win rings, and in this article, we take a look at the top 5 opponents he has played against in his career.

Listing Stephen Curry's top 5 NBA rivals that he has faced in his career

Stephen Curry's legendary NBA rivalries include his tussle with LA Lakers maven LeBron James and playoff skirmishes with Chris Paul. On that note, let's check out the top 5 rivals he has faced in his career on the basis of head-to-head record.

#5 Damian Lillard

Arguably the two best point guards in the league at the moment, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry have had some memorable showdowns against each other in the last couple of years. However, Curry has come out as the top dog in a majority of these meetings, holding a 25-8 advantage head-to-head. He is unbeaten in the postseason against Lillard, having gone 10-0 so far.

I wrote on the latest phase of the Curry-Lillard rivalry: https://t.co/hpnLtJflB6 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 3, 2021

In terms of modern NBA rivalries, there are a few which have been as lop-sided as this one, with Stephen Curry torching Lillard's Trail Blazers every time they play.

#4 Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

The Stephen Curry-Russell Westbrook rivalry is surprisingly not talked about often. Westbrook has played 39 matches against Curry so far, winning 19 and losing 20. Head-to-head inclines in favor of the Warriors star in the regular season as Curry leads 17-15, but Westbrook has managed to get the better of his counter part 4 times in the playoffs, as opposed to the shooting ace's 3.

Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook's rivalry peaked during the OKC Thunder 'Big 3' era. The two stars could meet in the upcoming playoffs as there is a great chance the Lakers and Golden State Warriors will meet each other in the postseason.

