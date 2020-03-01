Stephen Curry will not return from hand injury this Sunday vs Washington Wizards

Curry has played only four games this season.

After fracturing his hand early on this season, Stephen Curry has remained on the sidelines the last few months. He was expected to make a return against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but the Golden State authorities have decided against rushing him back to action.

Stephen Curry has been determined and preparing to play on March 1, but sides determined Friday that he will not return Sunday vs. Wizards. Warriors want Curry to have more practice time and target return is uncertain, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2020

While Steph is still on track to return in March, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr had a minor argument with his star player when the news that he would not be allowed to take the court against the Wizards was broken to him:

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry put up a little bit of a fight when he got the news March 1 was out of the question. But Kerr said Curry is a “rational” person and understood the decision. pic.twitter.com/e5ouPMwVRK — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 29, 2020

Curry will now leave for Santa Cruz to practice with the Warriors' G League affiliate, in order to find more scrimmage time.

"He's at the equivalent of the end of training camp, getting ready for first exhibition game, second exhibition game-type thing," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following Saturday's shootaround. "The problem is everybody else is in mid-season condition."

When healthy, Curry is arguably the most lethal sharp shooter in the league, and is already a six-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP. Before fracturing his hand against the Phoenix Suns on October 30, Curry was averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are clearly out of the playoff picture this season, and currently possess the league's worst record, 12-47.