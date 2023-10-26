Stephen Harper's police report before Dwight Howard sexual assault case revealed: What we know so far

Former NBA star Dwight Howard finds himself in the middle of a heated lawsuit. A man by the name of Stephen Harper is accusing him of sexual assault during an encounter they had in the summer of 2022. Recently, Harper's police report of the alleged incident has been brought to light.

The police report states a lot of the facts that are already known about the case. Harper and Dwight Howard exchanged messages on social media and eventually met at his mansion in Georgia.

After the two engaged in some physical activity, Howard allegedly left the room and came back with another person. That person was referred to as "Kitty," who was a man but dressed as a woman.

The report then goes into greater detail about what allegedly happened that night. Harper claimed that Howard wanted to have intercourse with both of them, but he declined. The former LA Lakers center then allegedly forced himself on to Harper anyway.

Following this encounter, Harper went to another room to call an Uber and leave. The name is blurred out, but one of the people there allegedly threatened him to keep what had happened a secret.

Stephen Harper stayed out of contact with Dwight Howard following encounter

Things started between Stephen Harper and Dwight Howard in May of 2021 when the two began chatting through Instagram. After a few months of talking, Harper went to Georgia to meet him in person.

After the alleged events that followed, it took Harper a year to go to the police with it. He didn't file that report until July of 2022, a full 12 months after he went to see the NBA star.

While the report was filed, no charges were ever brought down on Howard. From the beginning, he has stated that everything that happened between the two of them was completely consensual.

The police report does provide a lot of already known information, but gives a more graphic detail of the encounter. On top of that, this is the first time it was noted that Harper was threatened to stay quiet.