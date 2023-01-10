The LA Lakers recently signed 27-year-old wing Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract. It was a pretty under-the-radar move that wasn’t expected to have much effect on the Lakers outside of adding some wing depth.

However, one notable aspect of the move was that Brown is the younger brother of former high-flying Lakers shooting guard Shannon Brown.

Shannon Brown spent just three seasons in LA from 2008 to 2011. However, he was a member of the Lakers’ back-to-back title teams in 2009 and 2010, led by late legend Kobe Bryant.

Brown averaged 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 42.9% shooting in 182 regular-season games for the Lakers. In 54 playoff games in LA, he averaged 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 42.2% shooting.

His stats may not jump off the page, but most Lakers fans still remember Shannon for his athletic high-flying dunks and blocks.

Shannon’s younger brother, Sterling Brown, meanwhile, is in his sixth season after being drafted 46th in the 2017 NBA Draft. Sterling has played for four teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Maverics and now the LA Lakers.

He has career averages of 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on 41.9% shooting through 267 regular-season games. In 24 career playoff games, Sterling has averaged 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game on 38.9% shooting.

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what Sterling Brown can bring to the team

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham was recently asked about what Sterling Brown can bring to the team having signed a 10-day contract. Ham explained that Brown can provide a multitude of skills, including defensive rebounding, shooting, shot creation and defense.

“He’s a guard, great defensive rebounder, can make the 3, can put it on the floor and attack downhill, so I’m looking forward to that. Can guard multiple positions as well so yeah, it’s a welcomed addition,” he said.

Ham also indicated that LA will be trying out a few different players on 10-day deals to see which player fits their roster best.

“Being that it’s 10-day time, we get a chance to kick the tires on a few different prospects,” he said.

Later on, Ham was also asked what LA is looking for from players on 10-day contracts. He also highlighted that the Lakers want to find competitive players who play sound team basketball.

“I just think guys have to come in with the mindset to compete, first and foremost. Try to be a team player and play the right way,” Ham said.

“If you have a matchup, again, our principles are contain, contest and control, try to keep a guy in front of you individually with pride and knowing that you got guys behind that are gonna help, bust your tail to give multiple contests and give multiples efforts and get hits and get rebounds.

“Offensively, be disciplined with our running habits and make good decisions, making the right play.”

Over his first three games in LA, Sterling Brown has yet to score in 23 minutes of action. However, he has racked up eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. It remains to be seen if LA will keep him around beyond his initial 10-day contract.

