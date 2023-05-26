Create

"Stetson Bennett 2.0" - Fans React to Seth Towns committing to Howard for an 8th college basketball season

By Andre Ifill
Modified May 26, 2023 06:11 GMT
Ivy League Basketball Tournament - Championship
Seth Towns playing for Harvard

Seth Towns won the Ivy League Player of the Year award as a sophomore. That season, he also dropped 25 points against a Kentucky team with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster. That was in 2018, while Gilgeous-Alexander is now currently on his second NBA contract.

Yet, here we are today and Towns is still playing college basketball. Towns announced that he will be transferring to Howard this season. In November, before the season begins, he will turn 26 years old.

Towns' season averages:

School (Year)MinutesPoints3-point %Rebounds
Harvard (2016-17)24.812.539.2%4.4
Harvard (2017-18)27.916.044.1%5.7
Ohio State (2020-21)10.83.834.1%2.2

While it's intriguing that he's still eligible to play in the NCAA, the circumstances aren't. Injuries have derailed multiple years that Towns could've been hooping while in school. Between missed seasons and the NCAA's COVID rules, Towns may have two years of eligibility remaining.

Responses to the Seth Towns news

There's a potential future with 27-year-old Seth Towns, on his way to a third degree, playing basketball against 18-year-olds. Naturally, the denizens of the internet had things to say.

Here are some of the best reactions to Towns' announcement to play at Howard:

@LegionHoops Seth Towns in the Howard locker room next yearhttps://t.co/JIF3iSqw0r
Reminder that Seth Towns dropped 30 against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kentucky 5 years ago! Uncle is right 😂 twitter.com/219setty/statu…
Seth Towns is back in the transfer portal. The below tweet is from 2016. twitter.com/Andrew_Cyr/sta…
Seth Towns played his first college basketball game before Lamar Jackson was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy. twitter.com/SInow/status/1…
@DBane0625 This Seth towns https://t.co/LFki2VLXPr

Jokes aside, Seth Towns has displayed tremendous ability when healthy. Winning Conference Player of the Year at any Division I program is no small feat.

Howard may not have the on-court prestige of Ohio State, but it could provide Towns another opportunity to show what he can do with a basketball.

