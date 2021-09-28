Steve Kerr turns 56: 3 Things you may not know about the Golden State Warriors head coach

Steve Kerr's legacy as an NBA player can be summed up by his one shot. With the final seconds remaining on the clock for the sixth game of the 1996-97 finals, Scottie Pippen passed to Michael Jordan, who passed the ball to Kerr. With six seconds remaining, Kerr launched the ball for a high-arching jumpshot that went through the basket without touching anything but the net.

His shot would help Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls win their second consecutive NBA Finals. This would forever enshrine the name of Steve Kerr as the man Jordan relied on to take the most crucial shot of the season. This shot paved the way for the Bulls to try and repeat their three-peat.

Steve Kerr, an immensely successful NBA player and coach, turns 56

Steve Kerr turns 56 today. He is a man that has enjoyed great success as a coach and a player. Nicknamed Ice, he played in the league for 18 seasons. Not once did he make an appearance in the All-Star game. Yet his tally of five championships is incredible. He won three of these rings with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs.

In honor of the Golden State Warriors head coach turning 56, we share three things with you that you might not know.

#1 His father was killed by terrorists

Danny McDonald @Danny__McDonald



nytimes.com/2016/12/22/spo… On Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his father, Malcolm H. Kerr, a scholar who was assassinated in Beirut: On Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his father, Malcolm H. Kerr, a scholar who was assassinated in Beirut:



nytimes.com/2016/12/22/spo…

Steve Kerr's father, Malcolm H. Kerr, was a celebrated professor in the Middle East and the Arab studies. As a man who was born and raised in Beirut, he loved the city and the country.

His teaching career began with the American University of Beirut. He returned to the United States of America to teach at the University of California at Los Angeles. But returned to Lebanon as president of the AUB.

The tragic story of Steve Kerr's father was told to the world in the documentary Last Dance. Malcolm was gunned down by two terrorists outside his office. The tragic news of his death left a deep impact on a young Steve and according his mother made him more passionate towards the game of basketball.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar