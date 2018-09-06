Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Steve Nash's Five Greatest Games

Himanshu Srivastava
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
140   //    06 Sep 2018, 12:46 IST

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
Steve Nash, a kid from Canada etched his name into the history of the game en route to Springfield

The 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame will take place on the 7th of September. Headlining the event will be Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Ray Allen, and Maurice Cheeks. 

Starting today, we will be doing a series on the highs, lows and how, Steve Nash, a kid from Canada etched his name into the history of the game en route to Springfield.

And to kick it off, let’s waltz down memories lane for a look at his five greatest games.

#5 Steve Nash vs. the San Antonio Spurs (2010)

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns, Game 1
The two-time MVP was aggressive from the start, pouring in 17 points in the 1st quarter and finished with 33 points and 10 assists leading the Suns to a 111-102 Game 1 win

Going into the 2010 Western Conference Semi-Finals against San Antonio Spurs, there was huge pressure on the Suns but especially on Nash to overcome the ghost of the Coyote. Before the 2010 meeting, the Canadian had never beaten the Spurs in his career.

And they had been in the most heartbreaking of fashion. From the Steve Kerr game to a broken nose to the infamous Robert Horry shove, Nash came off wounded, hurt and on the wrong side vs. his Texan rivals.

And he was ready to right that wrongs from the get-go in 2010.

The two-time MVP was aggressive from the start, pouring in 17 points in the 1st quarter and finished with 33 points and 10 assists leading the Suns to a 111-102 Game 1 win.

And Steve Nash looked more ready than ever to defeat his eternal rivals.


