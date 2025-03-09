"Still such a crybaby": Skip Bayless delivers scathing criticism after Luka Doncic gets "tormented" by Jaylen Brown

The lights shine bright in Laker land, and it appears that Luka Doncic's honeymoon phase is over. We are just over a month into the Slovenian's time as a Laker, and Skip Bayless has taken to X to rip him apart despite a 34-point outing against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

On Sunday, a few hours after the Celtics defeated the Lakers 111-101, Bayless jumped online to deliver a 13-minute rant that was focused mostly on LA's newest star, Luka Doncic. This was also peculiar from Skip, who normally tends to drive all his energy towards Doncic's teammate, LeBron James.

Skip observed how Luka Doncic, in his matchup against Jaylen Brown, continued to struggle a bit as he did in their meetings in the 2024 NBA Finals, where Brown secured the Finals MVP award. The former Fox Sports host went on to wax lyrical about Brown, even calling the Celtics wing, who earns an average salary of $57 million a year, "underpaid", before putting Doncic down for his apparent lack of conditioning and his infamous tendency to complain during games.

"Nobody in the National Basketball Association gives Luka Doncic more trouble than Jaylen Brown does. You saw it in the finals last year. Nobody torments Luka, bullies Luka, makes him more hapless and overmatched, than Jaylen Brown," said Bayless to start off his observations from the Lakers-Celtics matchup.

"Luka's flopping all over the floor. Luka's complaining after every ball that is stolen from him. And he flat out got bullied because the referees let Boston play. The referees weren't buying any of Luka's baloney... Luka is still such a crybaby," said Bayless as he went into the specifics of Luka Doncic's struggles during the game.

Doncic, who is amongst the NBA's best at drawing contact, has had a reputation for putting too much pressure on referees and complaining a lot, and Bayless calling him a "crybaby" is arguably not the harshest statement from his 13-minute rant. However, it is a problem that Doncic himself has admitted to facing, with him stating in the past that he struggles to control himself.

"It's a lot of emotions," Luka Doncic describes his tendency to get into it with officials

The Slovenian superstar, despite his young age, has spent close to a decade now as a professional, and one would expect him to be much more reserved and mature in how he deals with officials in the game. However, this continues to be an aspect of the game that Doncic struggles with, and in his own admission, it is something that requires work from him towards fixing.

"It's a lot of emotions. A lot of times, I don't control myself, which I've been having problems with," said Doncic, addressing the media about his tendecies to complain, during the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

Luka Doncic reacting to a foul call by the referee against the Timberwolves - Source: Getty

Doncic has been at the receiving end of 88 technical fouls in his NBA career so far, per Fox Sports, and has been amongst the most prominent players in this unfortunate statistic ever since he entered the league, with the likes of Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks proving to be his competition. This is a statistical trend Luka Doncic should seek to move away from if he has to clear out the "crybaby" tag that has been placed on him by the likes of Skip Bayless.

