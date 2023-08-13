“Stole this from the dubs” – Newly styled Timberwolves jersey gets mixed reactions from NBA fans

The new 'City Edition' of the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey for the 2023-24 season has caught the attention of fans. The jerseys are designed to celebrate the state's landscape and the popularity of lakes in the area.

While they stick to a blue theme associated with the club, the jerseys have seen a mixed response to their launch on social media.

The jersey may not be the most coveted amongst NBA jerseys across the world but with a rising star like Anthony Edwards, they can soon expect an uptick in sales. Whether this is one such jersey to covet is not a unanimous decision if Twitter reactions are to go by.

Timberwolves outfit 2023-2024

The comparisons to Golden State Warriors and Mavericks jerseys from the past have certainly been noted by the public. The general consensus seems to be in agreement that the new Timberwolves wear is clean - but that doesn't mean everyone likes them quite yet.

Minnesota Timberwolves jersey is not in the Top 10 for sales in the NBA

The Timberwolves aren't a franchise of historical glory or success. Naturally, their appeal hasn't transcended borders as much and they aren't much of a household name.

Timberwolves jerseys do not feature in the NBA's top ten most-selling jerseys for 2022-23. Despite the presence of three all-star-caliber players, the team has not managed to rack up jersey sales in recent seasons.

The new quirky jersey portrays to be a foray into the general streetwear jersey culture. With a rejuvenated Anthony Edwards spearheading a charge for 2023-24, this might just be the year the Timberwolves or one of their stars make the jerseys sell across the world.

