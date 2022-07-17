“Stop counting these people’s money” - NBA analyst says the Russell Westbrook criticism is unfair, believes he deserves his big contract

Russell Westbrook has been linked with the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade for Kyrie Irving. The LA Lakers are reportedly recruiting Irving and looking to trade Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets.

But the Nets have declined, stating they have no interest in Westbrook. The involvement of the Spurs could help facilitate the trade because of their available cap space and want of draft capital.

Westbrook's earnings have garnered significant criticism following his poor outing in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

ESPN's Domonique Foxworth believes that the criticism of Westbrook is unfair. He asked that people stop counting the amount of money people make.

"To me, that feels unfair. And stop counting these people's money, they deserve all these money they get," Foxworth said. "They deserve more money than they get. Just stop, get out of their pockets."

He explained why the guard earns as much as he does, stating that Westbrook deserves what he gets.

"No one is saying they can't be criticized, I'm saying the criticism is unfair. The reason why he's making $40 million a year, is again, I can keep harping on this all week. It's because they've capped his salaries."

"He was worth this money, he was worth this money previously. They're paying him out the amount of money he's worth over the course of his contract because they've max salaries in a salary cap. Which is not his fault."

Russell Westbrook parts ways with long-time friend and agent

Russell Westbrook, #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers, handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Russell Westbrook has had one agent over his 14-year NBA career. Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reported they will cease working together. The guard was said to have ended the business relationship with his agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman.

"I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history," Foucher said.

"I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell's behalf -- culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM

Foucher shared that the outcome came from irreconcilable differences.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together," Foucher said. "I wish Russell and his family the very best."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far