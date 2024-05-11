"Stop with all that" - Snoop Dogg demands Charles Barkley to take "street clothes" label off Anthony Davis

In an interview with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith on his podcast show, rapper Snoop Dogg demanded former NBA star Charles Barkley give Anthony Davis a new nickname. Previously nicknamed "street clothes" for not suiting up for games, the LA Lakers star played 76 games this season.

"I didn't say nothing bad about him on Instagram. I usually say a little something about him but this year I had to give him all due respect cuz he played his a** off, he showed up, he showed out," Snoop Dogg said.

"He came to play," the rapper continued. "He didn't have all those injuries, he didn't had those street clothes on. Charles you got to give him a new name now, stop with all that."

Watch here at 3:18:

Charles Barkley started calling Anthony Davis "street clothes" during the 2021 NBA playoffs after the former NBA champion missed the latter part of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns with a groin injury.

Davis missed 36 games in the 2020–21 regular season and was mostly seen in street clothes on the bench for almost half the season. Moreover, he missed 42 games in the next season due to a couple of major injuries and 26 games in the season after that.

However, Anthony Davis was primarily available for the Lakers this season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks this season as the Lakers clinched the seventh seed in the Western Conference before being outdueled by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis' response to being called "street clothes" by Charles Barkley

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2022, Anthony Davis said that he was not bothered by Charles Barkley's comments and that Barkley was using him for ratings.

"I don't care what he (Charles Barkley) says," Davis said. "People say stuff for ratings. Like, they got to push their show, push their blog, push their podcast, whatever it is. So, people got to say something to bring in viewers. It is what it is.

"I go out there and play basketball and let them do their job. My job is to hoop. Their job is to talk about me."

Despite being listed on the LA Lakers' injury report for the majority of the season, Anthony Davis displayed endurance this season, suiting up for the team in all but six matchups. The Lakers star has arguably redeemed himself of the nickname.