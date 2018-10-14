NBA 2018/19: Storylines you need to follow this upcoming season

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

The new NBA season is set to get underway early next week and while many are excited, others are not so much. Despite the imbalance in talent, as some might say, basketball is a sport loved by millions of people and regardless, the NBA season is always full of storylines which keep the audience interested and hooked to their seats. Here are a few to keep an eye out for, which may spark your interest once more.

#10 Who is going to be ROTY?

Will Luka Doncic bring his Euro League MVP form to the NBA?

Last season, we saw talented rookies stepping on the big stage with the big boys. The 2017 Draft class gave us some bonafide stars in Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma, alongside other promising names who'll eventually lead the NBA. This year the rookies are also exciting, so the ROTY award should be a tough prize to grab.

Will the number one pick Deandre Ayton pick up the trophy, or perhaps it'll be Mo Bamba. Luka Doncic was already the MVP in the Euro League and he will surely bring his bag of tricks to the NBA, or maybe Trae Young, who is being dubbed the new Steph Curry by the media?

Perhaps we might be in for a surprise, as the accolade could go to a dark horse. The race for Rookie of the Year is surely a storyline to be followed.

#9 Which player is most likely to have a breakout season?

Oladipo enjoyed a breakout season last year with the Pacers

This might be the most unpredictable storyline of this segment. Last year we saw Victor Oladipo, Lou Williams and others enjoying breakout seasons, dropping jaws with their respective performances. This upcoming campaign should be no different - so you should expect greatness from unexpected places with everyone looking to make their mark.

Rookies are no exception to the rule either - those who dropped low in the draft or not much was expected from them, have proven their critics wrong before. The prime example is Lakers' power forward Kyle Kuzma, who was the 27th pick last year and has asserted himself as a welcome revelation in Los Angeles.

