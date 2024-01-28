Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic’s status revealed

The Phoenix Suns secured significant additions in Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic during the off-season as key components for a successful playoff run. They prepare to take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this season, the Suns aim to complete a season series sweep.

The game begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown on television through Bally Sports Florida and Arizona Family Sports. NBA League Pass is the most popular choice for those who prefer to watch via online livestream.

Based on the latest injury update from the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are questionable for the game against Orlando. Beal is dealing with a nose injury, while Nurkic has a thumb issue. The decision on their participation will be determined closer to game time by the team's medical staff.

Damon Lee and Bol Bol are sidelined and won't be taking the court. However, on a positive note, other key players such as Eric Gordon, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant are confirmed to be available for the upcoming game against the Magic.

What happened to Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic?

The Suns reported that Bradley Beal injured his nose on January 27, a day after their matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Team doctors are taking extra precautions on Beal's injuries since he has already missed significant time this 2023-24 season with back and ankle injuries.

Facing Indiana, Jusuf Nurkic jammed his finger, restricting his playing time to just 20 minutes. Throughout the season, he has been absent from only two games on December 22 and 25, both due to personal reasons rather than injuries.

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic stats vs. Orlando Magic

The last time the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns faced each other was on December 31. Beal and Nurkic played and contributed to the five-point win, 112-107.

Jusuf Nurkic was the starting center and he tallied a double-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. He also shot 8-of-17 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. He struggled from the field sinking 5-of-13 and committing six turnovers.

This was the game in which Devin Booker scored 62 points while Kevin Durant followed through with 20. Beal and Nurkic, along with Eric Gordon rounded out the five players for the Suns that scored in double-digits.

