Suns vs Nuggets injury report: Lineup for Game 5 Western Conference Semi-finals (May 9, 2023)

Suns vs Nuggets has been an exciting series so far, and will resume on Tuesday night. Following another masterclass from Devin Booker, Phoenix was able to win Game 4 and tie up the series.

Looking at the injury report, there isn't much to discuss for either side. Chris Paul is the only name listed after suffering a groin strain early in this series. The All-Star guard is going to be re-evaluated in the coming days and might be able to return following Game 5.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they continue to avoid the injury bug. They have no names listed on their injury report, leaving Michael Malone with an entire roster to work with. He will need all the help he can get as he tries to slow down the pairing of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

What are the expected lineups for Suns vs Nuggets

With Chris Paul still out, there is going to be a different lineup for Suns vs Nuggets. Monty Williams has multiple options as he tries to survive without his starting point guard.

In Game 4, the Phoenix Suns opted to start Cameron Payne at point guard. He played 25 minutes and finished with a stat line of five points, two rebounds, and four assists.

Moving forward, the Suns might opt for more shooting in their starting lineup. One possible change could be letting Landry Shamet replace Paul. The sharpshooting guard came up big in Game 4 as he connected on five threes en route to finishing with 19 points.

