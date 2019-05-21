×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tacko Fall: UCF product tipped to be late second-round pick in upcoming NBA draft

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
22   //    21 May 2019, 03:29 IST

Tacko Fall's stock is believed to have improved at the NBA Combine
Tacko Fall's stock is believed to have improved at the NBA Combine

What's the story?

Despite being one of the breakout stars of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, many had written off Tacko Fall's chances of being picked in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report is reporting that Fall impressed during the NBA Combine, and the 23-year-old is now expected to be a late second-round pick:

From Day 1 of the G League Elite Camp, Tacko Fall quickly became a draw in the gym, even through a few clumsy sequences during scrimmages.
Teams wound up voting him into the NBA combine, which only helped increase his visibility and create more buzz. Fall made Neemias Queta (7'0¼", 7'4¼" wingspan) look small Thursday. He dropped in layups above the rim without jumping and blocked shots using his palms.
Scouts came away relatively encouraged about his mobility, talking about Fall as a "why not" option for teams drafting in the late 40s or 50s. 

In case you didn't know...

Fall spent four years playing college basketball with the UCF Knights, and he has been noted for his 8 ft 4 in armspan and 10 ft 5 in standing reach. The 7 ft 6 in center averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his senior season at UCF, and he earned plenty of plaudits for his March Madness performance against Duke.

Despite facing off against Zion Williamson, Fall recorded 15 points and six rebounds -- almost helping UCF pull off one of the biggest shocks in college basketball history.

The heart of the matter

Fall still needs to make a number of improvements to his game, although it appears that NBA teams are intrigued by his size. 

NBA executives are aware that Fall may never develop into an NBA caliber player, however, it seems as though there will be no shortage of teams willing to risk a second round pick.

What's next?

The 2019 NBA Draft will be held at Barclays Center on June 20th. The New Orleans Pelicans will pick first, followed by Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

Tags:
NBA Draft 2019 NBA Rumors NFL Draft Prospects
Advertisement
NBA News: Top 14 picks' order revealed for NBA Draft 2019, New Orleans Pelicans get the No. 1 pick
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Draft: Order and Lottery Odds
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1996 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the Draft Class of 2003
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2018: 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why UCF's Tacko Fall won't be drafted by an NBA team
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Knicks should run with RJ Barrett post-lottery and avoid playing games 
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1984 Draft Class
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 20th: Lonzo Ball to join the Chicago Bulls? Tacko Fall interesting the Knicks and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Ranking the 10 Greatest No. 1 Picks of All-Time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us