"Take your a** East"- NBA insider pleads LeBron James to make 76ers switch citing Bronny James' draft selection

LeBron James can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While many expect him to return to the LA Lakers, one insider pitched a different team for him to sign with.

On Monday morning, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on LeBron's future. He feels the 20-time All-Star should return to the Eastern Conference, citing all the young teams in the West that are on the rise.

Robinson mentioned the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers as possible landing spots. The latter might be a more enticing choice since they could also draft Bronny James this summer.

"Take your ass East!" Robinson wrote. "Philly and Cleveland makes all the sense in the world and Philly can draft your son!"

The Sixers can take a flier on Bronny in the upcoming draft. They have a pair of second-round picks this year, selecting at No. 41 and No. 49. Since the draft Combine, the two primary teams connected to the guard prospect are the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

As for LeBron James, he still has a decision to make before free agency can be discussed. He currently has a player option with the Lakers next season worth $51.4 million.

LeBron James' fit with the Philadelphia 76ers?

If LeBron James did eye a change of scenery this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers could be an interesting destination for him. Following the James Harden trade last season, Daryl Morey finds himself with an abundance of cap space to work with.

Along with being able to offer LeBron a max contract, the Sixers can give him the chance to compete for a championship with the presence of a star duo in Joel Embiid and an emerging Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid and Maxey are both more than capable of putting up big scoring numbers on a nightly basis. With a playmaker like LeBron setting the table, the Sixers could have one of the NBA's best offenses.

As Brandon Robinson pointed out, the Western Conference is stacked with teams that are on the cusp of contending. However, that isn't the case in the East. There are still teams to watch, like the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, but the path is easier.

Being able to draft Bronny James would only be a bonus in this scenario. Based on how their team is laid out now, the Sixers could put together a strong free-agent pitch to LeBron.

