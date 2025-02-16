"Takes away the originality" - Damian Lillard shares his feelings on 'copycat' NBA offenses

Damian Lillard may be one of the NBA's premier offensive weapons, but believes that originality in scoring is a dying aspect of the modern game. With the NBA reportedly losing ratings despite its growing global impact, questions have been posed to all stakeholders about how things might be shaken up. Lillard's two cents on the topic seem to direct criticism toward the league's heavy reliance on analytics.

Lillard is referring to the 3-point revolution, an analytical trend that aims to maximize scoring efficiency. The basic idea is simple: a 3-point shot is the most prolific shot possible in basketball. By reducing the number of 2-point shot attempts and focusing on getting shots from beyond the arc, teams can increase their chances of scoring more points, assuming the total number of shot attempts remains the same.

Stephen Curry's unanimous MVP win likely changed the perception of three-point scoring and the potential of weaponizing the three-point shot - Source: Getty

Teams such as Mike D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns were once rare long-range shooters who aimed to benefit from this analytical observation. However, in today's NBA, this strategy has become the norm. Even the league's leading players, such as Damian Lillard, seem disillusioned by how the game has changed due to the growing need to stick to a formula.

"I think as a league now, we look so deep into analytics and you hear people saying out loud, we want a 3 or a layup. Don't be shooting too many midrange jumpers. You hear that, and I think it just kind of takes away the originality of the game, I would say. It's meant to be played at three levels. It's meant to be played a certain way" remarked the Milwaukee Bucks guard when quizzed about his opinion on the dropping ratings of NBA games.

Hearing this from a player who likely benefitted more than many from the increased utilization of the 3-point shot highlights how monotonous a focus on analytics and strategy has made basketball, even at the highest level. Despite growing sales and global popularity, the NBA has noted reduced ratings for games as a key challenge against its long-term growth projections. The seriousness of the issue, with even the players being disillusioned, is likely to raise alarm bells for Adam Silver and Co.

Damian Lillard went on to call the league a "copycat league" with winning being the sole objective of teams

While suggesting that teams are playing with the sole intention of winning doesn't bode poorly for the NBA, the fact that this doesn't refer to competitiveness but just the mode of play adopted does spell concern. Damian Lillard pointed out that the reduction in individual originality in today's game is because most teams follow a blueprint of success derived from teams such as Mike D'Antoni's Phoenix Suns and Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors.

Mike D'Antoni and Steve Kerr, the early pioneers of the three-point revolution - Source: Getty

"It's a copycat league that we play in, and you can't have everybody playing one way, a successful way, and you playing a different way. You've got to get in line with what's working to win, and right now that's what it is" remarked Damian Lillard, adding on to his ocncerns about the repetitive nature of games in the NBA.

Statistics also back Lillard's statement concerning the increasing reliance on 3-point shooting in the modern game. Two decades ago, during the 2005-06 NBA season, teams attempted only 16 shots beyond the arc out of approximately 79 attempted shots. But today, teams attempt around 38 threes a game out of 89 total shots.

The spike in 3-point shooting in just twenty years is drastic, and may even be termed alarming if the ratings of NBA games continue to drop. Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Damian Lillard's teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo have proven, with their success as leading offensive options, that a 3-point-heavy arsenal isn't necessary for success in the league. However, whether teams and coaches will move away from the general analytical trend remains a question only time can answer.

