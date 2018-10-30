Tales of woe for LeBron and Lakers so far

Omene Osuya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 123 // 30 Oct 2018, 18:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron's Lakers career has been the stuff of nightmares so far

The biggest story of the NBA post-season was LeBron James’s move to Los Angeles to join the Lakers. After basically carrying a pedestrian Cleveland Cavaliers to another NBA finals, LeBron’s switch to the City of Angels had everybody talking.

However, it has not gone swimmingly for the fallen giants. In 7 games, they have recorded 2 wins and 5 losses. They currently sit outside the playoff places with an abysmal points difference of -0.3.

Historically, the Lakers have been one of the greatest teams in the history of the league. After all, this is the team that has featured legends like Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neill, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and many more.

However, the team has been overtaken by the likes of the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs amongst others in recent years. The 16-time NBA champions have not made the playoffs for 5 seasons now and ended the 2015 season with a 17-65 record, the worst in its history.

Rondo needs to do more for the Lakers

Regular NBA watchers had reacted to LeBron’s move with a note of caution. The fact is that the current Lakers roster does not have the quality to challenge the likes of Golden State. It is a new and rather inexperienced Lakers team that had been revamped in the last couple of seasons. Former star, Johnson, has returned as head of basketball operations. A former player, Luke Walton was appointed as head coach in 2016.

The makeup of the present Lakers team

One of the younger rosters in the league, LeBron’s support cast is nowhere as stellar as that of the other rivals for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award; Steph Curry, James Harden, and co.. Kyle Kuzma shone brightly in his rookie season averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. 2017 2nd overall draft pick Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Thomas Bryant are some of the young rookies that make up the team.

This is the supporting cast that LeBron has to work with. The Akron, Ohio-born superstar is undoubtedly the best player in the league. However, he is 33 and cannot be expected to do it all on his own. Alongside JaVale McGee, he is the only player to have started all seven games so far.

Coach Walton is finding it difficult to come up with a winning formula

Coach Walton is still trying hard to find a winning formula so far. Lakers have lost three games by five points or less. The team is having issues going the distance in games and is frustratingly turning over the ball too often.

Realistic targets for the Lakers this season

Golden State is favoured to win its fourth NBA championship in five years given the depth and quality it possesses. With the addition of Carmelo Anthony, the Houston Rockets are seen as the next best thing.

This means there is a wide open field for the remaining spots in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City Thunder has not shown that they can do much without Russell Westbrook. Utah Jazz is quietly building in the shadows. With a bit of consistency and certain improvements, LeBron and the Lakers can get one of the top-4 seed places.

Despite the presence of the league’s best player, there is little chance of the Lakers mounting a championship challenge in what is essentially a “tryout” season for the team.

Ingram needs to play better and fight less

Brandon Ingram, Ball, Kuzma are part of a promising young core that can go on to do good things with time. Having a legend like LeBron in the locker room will help to get these young guns functioning at a high level.

With marginal improvements and a possible trade option to add some verve, the Lakers can get better and have possibly their best season in years.