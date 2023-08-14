Tallest NBA players heading into 2023-24 season | Victor Wembanyama, Bol Bol and more

This upcoming season, Victor Wembanyama will enter the ranks of tallest NBA players. Standing at 7-foot-4, the 2023 No. 1 pick is sure to be near the top of the list. Here is a breakdown of where he stacks up with the rest of the competition.

Tallest NBA players heading into the 2024 season

#1 Boban Marjanovic

Right now, the title of tallest NBA player belongs to veteran center Boban Marjanovic. Similar to Victor Wembanyama, he also stands at 7-foot-4.

Marjanovic has bounced around the league over the years. His latest stop was the Houston Rockets, where he appeared in 31 games this season. Right now, the 34-year-old is a free agent.

#2 Victor Wembanyama

Next up is arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama. With Marjanovic currently not signed, "Wemby" will technically be the tallest active player this upcoming season.

After a brief apperance with the San Antonio Spurs in Summer League, fans around the league are pateintly waiting for his debut.

#3 Kristaps Porzingis

Following this massive duo, the next tallest NBA player is the original unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis (7-foot-3). He is coming off a career year with the Washington Wizards that led to him being traded to the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis played in 65 games this season and averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting close to 39% from 3-point range.

#4 Bol Bol

Since being drafted in 2019, Bol Bol has been one of the most interesting prospects in the league. Primarily because of his height. The 23-year is just behind Kristaps Porzingis at 7-foot-2.

It took some time, but Bol finally got an extended opportunity to play in 2023 with the Orlando Magic. In 70 games, he averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Despite showing nice flahses with the Magic, they opted to move on from him this offseason. Not long after he was waived, the Phoenix Suns swooped in and offered him a contract.

#5 Luke Kornet

Rounding out this list is 7-foot-2 center Luke Kornet. He is currently a backup center for the Boston Celtics.

Kornet appeared in 69 games this season for the Celtics. In that time, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the same time, he became a social media sensation for his defense on three-point shooting.

Instead of running out to shooters, Kornet would just jump straight up in the lane. Because of his height, this completely shielded the rim. In a shocking turn of events, it had a good success rate.

