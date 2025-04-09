"TDS is strong with this one": Greg Anthony vehemently backs Donald Trump's tariffs reversal amid global turmoil

Donald Trump and his tariff policies may have many opponents, but Greg Anthony is firmly Team Trump, and his series of posts from Wednesday attest to the same.

The former New York Knicks guard has been a known proponent of Trump and his policies, but Wednesday's posts may just be his most active indication of the same.

Anthony kicked off his spree on X after news broke of Donald Trump's amended tariff regime. It implements a 90-day pause on the new tariff policy while maintaining a reduced reciprocal tariff on all countries, while raising tariffs on China to 125%.

With many claiming that the latest move marks a step back from the President of the United States, Anthony jumped to Trump's defense, calling out anti-Trump statements.

"Damn #TDS is strong with this one," posted the former Knick, accusing TV host Jessica Tarlov of displaying 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' which refers to a seemingly irrational reaction to Donald Trump's policies.

"Aren't there still 10% tariffs across the board?" Wrote Anthony in response to another post that suggested Donald Trump had caved to external pressure with his relaxation and pause on the proposed tariff regime.

Greg Anthony seems to raise a point that the move is not to be seen as a withdrawal from the President's earlier position and is a targeted move against China. The former Knick continued with his posts and was seemingly responding to any loud criticism he saw directed at Donald Trump.

Greg Anthony wants critics to "think about America" before "demonizing" Donald Trump

Anthony, the father of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, attacked Trump's critics for their supposed failure to see how the latest decision on tariffs helps the American economy.

"If you are anti Tariff why is it ok for every other country to impose them on us? His goal was to reset the trade inequities. The reality is the guy could cure cancer and everyone who hates him would find a way to demonize him," wrote Anthony, criticizing a take that referred to the tariffs as "absolutely terrible politics."

"Then why is every country not named China wanting to renegotiate the existing trade deals…while all of the new investment that’s coming in helps the American middle class. Think about our country," added the former Knicks guard, stressing on how 75 countries reached out to renegotiate tariffs as per Donald Trump's latest announcement.

Anthony went on to stand by his belief in Donald Trump's latest policy amendment and added a few more posts to highlight his observations.

The repercussions of Donald Trump's latest policy decision are yet to be felt. But unless something goes horribly wrong, Greg Anthony's vehement support is something that can be counted on by the President of the United States.

