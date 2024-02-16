Team Pau vs Team Detlef: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds for 2024 Rising All-Stars Challenge Game | February 16

Team Pau [Gasol] and Team Detlef [Schrempf] will square off on Friday to determine the second finalists of the 2024 Rising All-Stars Challenge Game. The winner of the said game will meet the victor of the other match pitting Team Tamika [Catchings] and Team Jalen [Rose] for the championship. Gasol and Schrempf will be looking to give basketball fans a treat in their matchup.

Gasol’s roster is made up of several of this year’s top rookies, including French phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. He also has Houston Rockets sophomore Jabari Smith Jr. in the lineup. They are considered the favorites to win the championship.

Schrempf’s team, meanwhile, will be composed of standout players from the G League. Izan Almansa, Emoni Bates, Matas Buzelis, Mac McClung, Tyler Smith, Oscar Tshiebwe and Alones Williams will represent the NBA’s affiliate league. The injured Ron Holland has been replaced by Bates.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

The game will be held on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, starting at 9 p.m. ET. TNT will air the game on national TV. Basketball fans can also tune in to the action by listening to ESPN Radio or SiriusXM

Moneyline: DLF (+250) vs. PAU (-325)

Spread: DLF (+5.5) vs. PAU (-5.5)

The game does not have an over/under total points prop since the team will be going for a “Target Score” of 40 points.

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef: Game preview

Four of the top 5 rookies this season will be on Pau Gasol’s lineup. Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) and Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) headline the group. Fellow rookies Cason Wallace of the New Orleans Pelicans and Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards will join them. The Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. is the only sophomore in the group.

The potential of what his group can do is mind-boggling. Basketball fans have already been in awe of what Wembanyama can do on the court in a competitive game. In a matchup built for the fans, what he will showcase may steal the weekend.

The names on Detlef Schrempt’s roster do not readily jump out. Only Mac McClung, who won last year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest, is probably the most recognizable among the group. Matas Buzelis is projected to be an early pick in this year’s draft, so he is coming with expectations.

The selected players will make this an opportunity to become household names. They have nothing to lose and much to gain in the matchup.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef: Starting lineups

Pau Gasol could have Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. open the game. He will have a great combination of speed, athleticism, showmanship and even shooting.

Detlef Schrempf could go with Emoni Bates, Matas Buzelis, Izan Almansa, Mac McClung and Tyler Smith.

Team Pau vs Team Detlef: Prediction

The game aims to entertain basketball fans across the globe and for players to show their skills and talents. Getting to 40 points could be short work for both teams unless they try to play solid defense. This will likely be a close contest with Team Pau winning but Team Detlef covering the +5.5 spread.