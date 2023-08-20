Team USA steals the show after electrifying 16-point comeback vs Germany in FIBA World Cup Tuneup Games 2023

We are merely days away from the FIBA World Cup and Team USA seems to be approaching the tournament in high spirits after yet another win in their preparatory run. Their latest game featured a thrilling comeback against Germany, one of the toughest teams in the fray.

The final score read 99-91 and a brilliant 26-14 last quarter ensured that the winning scoreline was more dominant that how the game actually played out. This was truly a hard earned win for the Americans.

Anthony Edwards was the star of the show finishing with 34 points off 11-21 field goals. Insiders in Team USA have marked him for an MVP caliber season and today's performance certainly serves as a warning to competitors in the World Cup and the NBA alike.

Germany's charge was led by NBA veteran Dennis Schroder who scored 16 points while also dishing out nine assists. The Germans, with the likes of Schroder and Franz Wagner, certainly pose a threat and might prove to be a team to be wary off if today is any indication.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s block party with six blocks served as an apt reminder of his status as the NBA's DPOY to the world. Team USA certainly showed some grit and cohesion, factors that seemed to have been missing in their disappointing 2019 FIBA World Cup run. While it might not be quite Redeem Team-esque, this lot have some redemption in sight too.

Team USA has been carefully curated and is set up to play some team and defense-oriented basketball on the world stage. WhIle there are many All-Star caliber players in the team, there is one star around who the team is centered - Anthony Edwards.

Ant has been on absolute smoke in the build up to the FIBA World Cup, standing atop the scoring charts for the USA. His star status has been confirmed by coach Steve Kerr himself, shutting out any chatter of doubt regarding the same.

"He's unquestionably, the guy" stated Kerr when asked about Edwards' performances and his status in the team.

The Timberwolves star would hope to carry the form into the tournament and further to the NBA, where his team now faces pressure to succeed after a phase of tooling around Karl Anthony Towns. Maybe it is time the Timberwolves adopt the stance taken by coach Kerr to build around the star guard.

