Team USA vs Greece 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 18: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Team USA will continue their FIBA World Cup preparations on Friday, August 18, when they face off against Greece. Team USA is undefeated from their first three tune-up games, beating Puerto Rico, Slovenia, and Spain as they look to prove their dominance before the start of the World Cup.

On the other hand, Greece has lost both of their first two tune-up games, falling to Serbia and Italy. As such, Team USA will enter the contest against Greece as heavy favorites.

Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero will likely be the focal points of the offense, while Jalen Brunson will be tasked with leading the line as both the lead playmaker and floor spacer.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek national team will likely struggle to stand toe-to-toe with the other elite rosters in the FIBA World Cup, as they don't possess any other NBA talent outside of Kostas Antetokounmpo, nor do they have many high-level EuroLeague talents to call upon.

Team USA vs Greece game details

Date: August 18, 2023 (Friday)

August 18, 2023 (Friday) Time: 12 p.m. ET (Friday)

Team USA has two tune-up games remaining: one against Greece and then a final game against Germany on August 20. Greece will play Team USA on Friday and then will also face Germany on August 19. The American team will have a legitimate shot at finishing their tune-up schedule with an undefeated record.

Where to watch Team USA vs. Greece?

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891. The game is also being live-streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.

While ESPN+ isn't carrying the tune-up games for Team USA, they are expected to show the national team's contests once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Greece's FIBA World Cup roster

Thomas Walkup

Michalis Lountzis

Dimitris Flionis

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Lefteris Bochoridis

Dimitris Moraitis

Kostas Papanikolaou

Ioannis Pappapetrou

Nikos Rogkavopoulos

Vasilis Charalampopoulos

Dinos Mitoglou

Dimitris Agravanis

Vangelis Zougris

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Georgios Papagiannis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Team USA vs. Greece: Prediction

Team USA is simply too strong for the Greek national team. Steve Kerr has multiple explosive athletes at their disposal, along with some elite defenders such as Jaren Jackson Jr.

Brandon Ingram will also provide versatility on the wings as both a release valve scorer and lock-down defender.

Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton will have all the skills and playmaking ability to unlock Greece's half-court defense, forcing them into tough decisions on almost every trip down the floor.

Team USA vs. Greece: Players to watch

Kostas Antetokounmpo will likely be Greece's biggest threat, as he's the only player with NBA experience under his belt. For Team USA, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves, and Cam Johnson will all provide energy, while Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Paolo Banchero are likely to be the primary offensive pieces as Team USA looks to dismantle Greece.

