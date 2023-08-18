Team USA vs Greece 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 18: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Team USA will continue their FIBA World Cup preparations on Friday, August 18, when they face off against Greece. Team USA is undefeated from their first three tune-up games, beating Puerto Rico, Slovenia, and Spain as they look to prove their dominance before the start of the World Cup.
On the other hand, Greece has lost both of their first two tune-up games, falling to Serbia and Italy. As such, Team USA will enter the contest against Greece as heavy favorites.
Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero will likely be the focal points of the offense, while Jalen Brunson will be tasked with leading the line as both the lead playmaker and floor spacer.
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek national team will likely struggle to stand toe-to-toe with the other elite rosters in the FIBA World Cup, as they don't possess any other NBA talent outside of Kostas Antetokounmpo, nor do they have many high-level EuroLeague talents to call upon.
Team USA vs Greece game details
- Date: August 18, 2023 (Friday)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET (Friday)
Team USA has two tune-up games remaining: one against Greece and then a final game against Germany on August 20. Greece will play Team USA on Friday and then will also face Germany on August 19. The American team will have a legitimate shot at finishing their tune-up schedule with an undefeated record.
Where to watch Team USA vs. Greece?
You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891. The game is also being live-streamed on the FIBA YouTube channel.
While ESPN+ isn't carrying the tune-up games for Team USA, they are expected to show the national team's contests once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.
Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster
- Paolo Banchero
- Mikal Bridges
- Jalen Brunson
- Anthony Edwards
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Josh Hart
- Brandon Ingram
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Cam Johnson
- Walker Kessler
- Bobby Portis
- Austin Reaves
Greece's FIBA World Cup roster
- Thomas Walkup
- Michalis Lountzis
- Dimitris Flionis
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Lefteris Bochoridis
- Dimitris Moraitis
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Ioannis Pappapetrou
- Nikos Rogkavopoulos
- Vasilis Charalampopoulos
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Dimitris Agravanis
- Vangelis Zougris
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Lefteris Mantzoukas
- Georgios Papagiannis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
Team USA vs. Greece: Prediction
Team USA is simply too strong for the Greek national team. Steve Kerr has multiple explosive athletes at their disposal, along with some elite defenders such as Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Ingram will also provide versatility on the wings as both a release valve scorer and lock-down defender.
Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton will have all the skills and playmaking ability to unlock Greece's half-court defense, forcing them into tough decisions on almost every trip down the floor.
Team USA vs. Greece: Players to watch
Kostas Antetokounmpo will likely be Greece's biggest threat, as he's the only player with NBA experience under his belt. For Team USA, Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves, and Cam Johnson will all provide energy, while Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Paolo Banchero are likely to be the primary offensive pieces as Team USA looks to dismantle Greece.
