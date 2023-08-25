Team USA vs New Zealand FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Team USA will begin their 2023 FIBA World Cup with a game against New Zealand on August 25. Heading into the contest, Team USA are heavy favorites to secure a victory and get their participation in the tournament off to the strongest possible start.

After an undrafted warm-up schedule that saw them record wins over Germany, Slovenia, and Spain, Team USA will be feeling confident they can achieve their goal of making it to the World Cup final.

On the other hand, New Zealand won just one of their five tune-up games courtesy of a 94-75 victory over the Japanese national team on August 4.

New Zealand's roster doesn't possess any NBA talent, which will make life difficult for them as they face off against a USA team littered with elite athletes and high-level ball players.

USA vs. New Zealand: Game details

Date: August 25, 2023 (Friday)

August 25, 2023 (Friday) Time: 8:40 a.m. ET (Friday)

Tune-up games are now a thing of the past. Team USA and New Zealand will likely enter their August 25 contest with a renewed intensity, as the games now count toward progressing beyond the opening group stage of the FIBA World Cup.

For the USA, anything less than making it to the final will be deemed as a failure, whereas New Zealand would see progressing past the opening stage as a big success.

Team USA roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

New Zealand roster

Taylor Britt

Walter Brown

Flynn Cameron

Finn Delany

Dan Fotu

Isaac Fotu

Hyrum Harris

Shea Ili

Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa

Jordan Ngatai

Tohi Smith-Milner

Reuben Te Rangi

Sam Timmins

Yanni Wetzell

Where to watch USA vs. New Zealand

You can stream the game between Team USA and New Zealand live via ESPN, FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Team USA's FIBA World Cup group schedule

After opening the FIBA World Cup with a game against New Zealand, Team USA will turn their attention toward the Greek national team, who they are set to face on August 28. Finally, America will wrap up their group schedule with a game against Jordan on August 30.

Steve Kerr and his team will be expecting three straight wins against teams that aren't seen as potential contenders for a World Cup triumph this summer.

New Zealand's FIBA World Cup group schedule

New Zealand drew the short straw for their opening game of the FIBA World Cup. However, the next two games will be far easier by comparison. Following their August 25 contest against Team USA, New Zealand will face Jordan on August 28, before closing their group stage with a game against Greece on August 30.

