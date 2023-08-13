Team USA vs Spain FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 13: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Team USA will face the Spanish national squad in their latest tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Both teams come into the contest having won their first two friendly games. However, Team USA will likely feel confident about extending their unbeaten run due to boasting an exceptional amount of talent and depth within their roster.

Steve Kerr and his coaching staff have a versatile roster to work with, full of playmaking, perimeter scoring, and explosive finishers - while the youthfulness and length of Team USA's roster provide multiple defensive opportunities to work with. Spain, on the other hand, will likely be relying on their veteran participants to help lead the way against a USA team that is expected to be challenging for the FIBA World Cup championship in early September.

Team USA vs Spain game details

Date: August 13, 2023 (Sunday)

August 13, 2023 (Sunday) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (Sunday)

3:30 p.m. ET (Sunday) Venue: Malaga, Spain

The tune-up game is part of the Spanish Basketball Federation's 100th Anniversary celebration. Three teams are participating in the tournament to prepare for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Where to watch Team USA vs Spain?

Team USA vs Spain will be shown live on Fox. You can also stream the game live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

While ESPN+ isn't carrying the tune-up games for Team USA, they are expected to show the national team's contests once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.

Team USA's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

So far, Team USA has played against Slovenia and Puerto Rico. Their upcoming game against Spain will be their third tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup, with contests against Greece and Germany also scheduled in the coming days.

Team USA will then make their way to South-East Asia, where they will begin the group stages of the FIBA World Cup, with games against New Zealand, Greece, and Jordan all scheduled to take place before the end of August.

Spain's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Spain have already played against Slovenia and Venezuela. Their upcoming game against Team USA will mark their third tune-up game, with fixtures against Canada and the Dominican Republic also set before the FIBA World Cup gets underway.

Once the group stages of the World Cup begin, the Spanish National Team will face the Ivory Coast, Brazil, and Iran. Should Spain make it past those three teams, they will qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament, where they can begin progressing toward a finals matchup - where either Team USA or Team Canada will likely be waiting for them - as those are the two favorites to win the World Cup this year.

