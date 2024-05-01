Terry Rozier Injury Status: Looking closer at Heat's guard's condition for Game 5 vs Boston Celtics (May 1)

The Miami Heat will be without Terry Rozier for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, who is yet to debut in the Eastern Conference’s round-one matchup.

Miami secured a hard-earned 111-101 victory in Game 2 of the series in Boston, a performance they'll need to replicate in Game 5 if they hope to extend the series. However, their offense has struggled in the subsequent games, failing to break the 90-point mark in both Game 3 and Game 4, which they lost 104-84 and 102-88, respectively.

To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Heat will need to find a way to reignite their offensive firepower in the upcoming elimination game.

Terry Rozier injury update

Terry Rozier will be sidelined for an 11th consecutive game due to a neck strain. With Jaime Jaquez (hip) and Jimmy Butler (knee) also out for the upcoming elimination game, players like Delon Wright, Patty Mills, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson are expected to take on increased roles for the team.

What happened to Terry Rozier?

Terry Rozier has been sidelined since April 7 due to neck spasms, and there is still no clear timetable for his return to the lineup this season. Even if the Heat manage to extend the series, Rozier will need some time to regain game fitness after nearly a month off. His absence has been acutely felt against the Celtics, as Miami has struggled to find consistent play at point guard.

This has left responsibilities to Tyler Herro, who typically plays as a shooting guard but has done his best to adapt and fill in at the point.

Before experiencing neck strains, Terry Rozier was forced out of a game against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11 during the third quarter. This exit followed a collision with Boston forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, resulting in a right knee injury.

The incident occurred as Rozier fell in a crowded paint area, surrounded by players from both the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, which hindered a safe landing and led to his knee landing awkwardly. Rozier remained on the court after the fall, and it wasn’t until the team’s medical staff came to his aid that he was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics?

The marquee Game 5 clash between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston, with the game set to be nationally televised on TNT, including local broadcast options available on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage, respectively.