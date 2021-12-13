"That was not happening in Philly, this is my city!" - Joel Embiid issues emphatic response after restricting Stephen Curry from breaking the all-time 3-point record in Philadelphia

The NBA community held their breath in anticipation as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made their way to Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Everyone has been following Steph's journey to setting a new all-time three-point record, with many expecting him to have knocked down 16 three-pointers in front of the home fans before heading on the road.

Although Stephen Curry made only six three-pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center, he had a more realistic goal heading into the game against the Sixers. Ten three-pointers was the mark, with his highest tally this season standing at nine, it looked achievable.

However, the Sixers had plans of their own as they were not willing to let Stephen Curry reach the milestone on their home ground. In the walk-off, Sixers center Joel Embiid talked about Steph's attempt to break the NBA three-point record.

"That was not happening on my court, there is no way. That was not happening in Philly, this is my city!"

Matisse Thybulle was on primary defensive duty and he did an exceptional job. While he was on the court, he held Stephen Curry to 2-of-13 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 from range.

Embiid was full of praise for Thybulle, stating that he could be a candidate for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award.

"I think he has a chance at being the Defensive Player of the Year. He showed that tonight."

It was a defensive masterclass from the Sixers team, who were not all that efficient offensively. They were responsible for shutting down Stephen Curry and delivering the Warriors their fifth loss of the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers denied Stephen Curry a record-breaking night but only delayed the inevitable

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

With Embiid back in the lineup, the Sixers have gotten back to winning ways, winning five of their last seven games. The Warriors have been the best team since the start of the season but have dropped to second in the Western Conference standings for the first time since the start of the 2021-22 season.

At the end of the 102-93 loss, Stephen Curry managed only 3 three-pointers on 14 attempts. Now, he needs only seven more to surpass Ray Allen's record.

The Warriors will face the Indiana Pacers on Monday night and Stephen Curry will have another go at it. There was chatter that Steph might be rested for that game, but a source has revealed that the organization has no plans to do so.

Steph has knocked down 135 three-pointers so far this season and is on course to better his record of 402 three-pointers set in the 2015-16 season should he continue shooting at this rate. He is also the frontrunner in the 2022 MVP race.

Edited by David Nyland