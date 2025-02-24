"That logic is crazy" - Kevin Durant stunned over podcaster's bold claim about him hurting Devin Booker’s efficiency

Kevin Durant, for all his talent, has been villainized by NBA narratives consistently over the past decade. Ever since his controversial move to the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, KD has been an easy target for many and this has often resulted in the former MVP having to come to his own defense on social media.

Durant's Phoenix Suns have curated the most expensive roster in NBA history, but have struggled to find consistency this season. With a 27-30 record as things stand, the Suns are not even in the play-in picture at the moment. They face a big ask if they have to claw their way back into playoff contention.

Durant, who is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and was an All-Star starter, is arguably the only major bright spot on the team but he has still garnered criticism for the team's failings - with a recent comment by radio host Dan Bickley raising eyebrows and earning KD's ire.

"KD has had a bad effect on Devin Booker. The chill vibe of Kevin Durant has brought down Devin Booker's temperature and it is noticeable in just the way he talks and conducts himself" Dan Bickley said while adding that he had heard several people say the same thing.

Durant reacted to Bickley's statement in a now-deleted post on X and said:

"When book plays great, I get no mention. When he has a tough game, it’s somehow because of my presence?? That logic is crazy @danbickley"

KD's response to criticism about him being the reason for Devin Booker's inconsistencies - Source:X/@KDTrey5

The Phoenix Suns are 2-11 without Kevin Durant in the regular season so far

If Bickley had done his research, it would have been fairly obvious that the Suns struggle when Kevin Durant does not take the floor for them. Making an incendiary statement to gather clicks is commonplace but the extent of ridicule in Bickley's statement, especially when one looks at KD's caliber just seems ill-informed.

Kevin Durant during Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

Durant has been honest in his thoughts about his team and has taken the blame on himself when necessary. After a rough shooting night against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Durant had assumed responsibility.

"I think that's why we lost (Toronto's defensive intensity), I didn’t make shots tonight," Durant said.

A veteran who takes responsibility for himself rather than passing the blame, especially considering his pedigree, is a positive sight for any team, and comments like Bickley's only stand to create frustration within the Phoenix camp.

