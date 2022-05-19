“That man should put the fear of god in any team he faces” - Stephen A. Smith praises two-time All-NBA player, says he can never be counted out

Luka Doncic is emerging in the playoffs as a star in the NBA, and Stephen A. Smith praised the two-time All-NBA player's performances immensely.

Doncic has taken the playoffs by storm in helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference finals.

With the Mavericks set to take on the Golden State Warriors for a spot in the NBA finals, Smith believes, because of Doncic, Dallas can't be taken for granted:

"Luka's too skilled, too poised, too clutch, too smart, too every damn thing to ever count out. I think we've all learned that by now against anybody. After that Game 7 performance, that man should put the fear of God in any team he faces."

Smith believes that Doncic's semifinals performance shows how great he is at 23 years old:

"Luka averaged 32, 9, and 7, y'all. Against the defending Western Conference champions, as the primary focus of Phoenix's defensive efforts scored as many points as the entire Phoenix Suns team did himself in the first half of an elimination game and did it at 23 years of age."

With a spot in the NBA Finals on the line, Doncic will need to make a few more appearances for his team to pull off the upset against Golden State.

The two-time All-NBA player is making a push to be the NBA's best player at the moment and is earning high praise from several prominent figures.

Stephen A. Smith praises the two-time All-NBA selection during his run, but Doncic is just enjoying the moment

Luka Doncic was too everything for Phoenix, but he is just enjoying life.

Stephen A. Smith is one of several prominent figures praising Luka Doncic for his current run in the NBA playoffs. But the praise has not stopped the two-time All-NBA star from enjoying the moment.

With all the praise and spotlight coming Doncic's way before the Western Conference finals, he is not letting the moment overwhelm him.

While Doncic claims not to be feeling the pressure, the pressure will undoubtedly exist. The fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks will need to play spectacular basketball to overcome the juggernaut that is third-seeded Golden State.

If Doncic can elevate the Mavs past the Warriors and lead Dallas to an NBA championship at such a young age, the praise Smith is giving is just the beginning.

Game 1 is on Wednesday in San Francisco.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Western Conference Finals? Dallas Mavericks Golden State Warriors 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein