"That was one thing I learned from Kobe" – DeMar DeRozan talks about constantly improving his game

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan's incredible performances this season have warranted him MVP consideration.

DeRozan, a four-time All-Star with the Toronto Raptors, has gone to another level this season, and he talked about the input the late Kobe Bryant has had in his career.

Speaking to Jamal Collier of ESPN, DeRozan said he picked up the habit of always improving his game from Bryant. The Chicago Bulls star said:

"You play the piano long enough, you're going to get better at it. You will understand certain keys a little bit better, certain tones. That's how I look at my game, and that's how I wanted to approach my game. ... That was one thing I learned from Kobe."

DeRozan continued:

"As long as you play, if you're not continuously getting better at one thing, you will continue to be the same player. Even if you improve one thing a season, after a span of time, by the time you are done, you have got better at X amount of things."

Is DeMar DeRozan in the MVP race this season?

DeMar DeRozan is squarely in the MVP race alongside Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But none of those players are playing alongside another MVP-caliber player like Zach LaVine, which makes DeRozan's achievements this season even more remarkable.

DeRozan averages 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting better than 49%, including over 35% from beyond the arc. In his 13th season, DeRozan's perimeter shooting is a career-best – and a testament to constantly improving his game.

DeRozan has three double-doubles and has scored 30 or more points nine times this season. His midrange game is as good as ever as he is shooting 51% from within the arc.

DeRozan has also been one of the league leaders in clutch scoring, as witnessed by his back-to-back buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards. In doing so, he became the first player in the history of the league to hit buzzer-beaters on consecutive days.

Whether DeRozan is the favorite to win the MVP award is a different discussion, but there is no doubt he is one of the contenders for the prestigious award. If he were to win, DeRozan would be the first Chicago Bulls player to do so since Derrick Rose in the 2010-11 season.

