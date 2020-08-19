"That's a critical blow for them" Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce concerned about the team's chances after Gordon Hayward's injury

After a patient wait, the NBA playoffs have started. For any team playing in the NBA playoffs, health is a very important factor. Having your best players fit for the NBA playoffs is every head coach's objective.

After the season resumed post the lockdown period, the Boston Celtics had all their rotation players healthy. But in the first playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, the Celtics lost Gordon Hayward to injury. Gordon Hayward was playing well for the Boston Celtics before going down to injury.

Hayward had averaged 17.5 points per game this season but had upped that production to 18.7 points per game in Boston's eight seeding games, including a 31-point effort against Orlando.

Paul Pierce comments on Hayward's injury and Boston Celtics' chance to make the NBA finals

Paul Pierce, the Boston Celtics legend made an appearance on the ESPN show ''First Take'' on Wednesday morning. The former Boston Celtics small forward expressed his disappointment over Gordon Hayward's injury. He was quoted saying

"That's a critical blow for them to lose that point production, a guy who can spread the floor, who can knock down shots, a guy who can get the ball and play pick-and-roll. Yes, (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown's numbers will go up, but I think with his injury, it's going to level the playing field with Philadelphia".

Losing Hayward to injury is going to hurt the Boston Celtics. Hayward was already expected to leave the Orlando bubble in September for the birth of his fourth child, and considering he's projected to miss four weeks, he might return around the time when the Eastern Conference Finals start - if the Celtics are still alive.

The Boston Celtics will most probably face defending champions Toronto Raptors in the second round if they manage to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs. Philadelphia:



Jaylen Brown (right thigh contusion) - PROBABLE

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

Paul Pierce also spoke about the Boston Celtics' chances of making the eastern conference finals. He quoted

"I had the Celtics coming out of the East because the way I see it when you look at it now, the East is wide open. I mean, Orlando beat Milwaukee - they look vulnerable and no home-court advantage. They were the favourites because they would have had home-court advantage, the crowd behind them, new stadium, and so it's wide open."

Despite not having Hayward, the Boston Celtics still boast of a very strong starting lineup. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been in inspiring form and Kemba Walker would be looking to fire all cylinders in his first NBA playoffs appearance for the Boston Celtics.

