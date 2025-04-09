"That's definitely intentional": Fans catch Luka Doncic's pointed 'traitor' shot directed at Nico Harrison & Co. before Mavs' homecoming

The build-up to Luka Doncic's return to Dallas has been relatively calm from the player's side - until now.

On Wednesday, Gatorade aired their promo for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Dallas Mavericks game featuring Doncic with the tagline "No love lost. Only sweat." Sharp-eyed fans noticed a towel on the Slovenian superstar's shoulders, seemingly bearing the word "Traitor," sparking speculation that it was not a coincidence.

Fans were quick to notice the detail and have debated whether the placement of letters is just a coincidence or if it is directed as a shot, particularly against Nico Harrison, who orchestrated the secret trade between the Lakers and the Mavericks that saw Luka Doncic heading to LA.

"Hell naw. That's definitely intentional lmao" observed a fan, convinced that the 'traitor' jibe was intentional.

"And a special mention to Nico w the towel word play" pointed out a fan, certain that the word play in the towel is directed at one individual alone.

"They could easily just put GATO RADE or something like that but they fold the towel" observed a keen-eyed fan, claiming that Gatorade could easily have just put their name on display if the content was strictly commercial.

"That's a message to the Mavs personnel that did him dirty" remarked a fan, recalling how the trade went down and how Luka Doncic was slandered for his conditioning and failure to win by Nico Harrison and Co.

"A video this important I promise you everything is as intentionally appears" claimed a fan, denying any argument on the towel word play being unintentional.

"Our eyes don't deceive us we know." tweeted another fan, certain that there is no other explanation for how the towel is arranged on Luka Doncic's shoulder in the video.

Doncic and Mavs fans view Harrison as a traitor, as the trade defied the GM's prior statements and blindsided both fans and their former franchise player. Returning to Dallas with safety off, Doncic is unlikely to hold back in taking shots at Harrison for orchestrating the unexpected move.

Nico Harrison had spoken about how it would be an "honor" to win a championship with Luka Doncic

Just two weeks before trading him, Nico Harrison was still playing his cards close to him and had publicly stated how he believes the Mavericks are close to winning a championship because of Luka Doncic.

This marks a complete reversal from Harrison's later statements about Doncic, fueling the "traitor" label. His decision to criticize the Slovenian star while justifying the trade upset Doncic, with the tone shift adding insult to injury for a player who saw himself as a one-club man.

