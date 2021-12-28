"That's so dope" - LeBron James complements Peyton Manning after the NFL legend is seen throwing football in a VR headset

LeBron James, ever an NFL super fan and competitor, never fails to keep track of what is going on in the pro football world. A day after celebrating LA Rams superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s incredible route run, he’s back at it again.

It wasn't a current football player who caught James' attention, but Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks ever, Peyton Manning. The former five-time MVP, who retired in 2016, displayed his legendary chops while playing the virtual QB simulator courtesy of M6 Sports.

The NBA superstar was clearly very impressed with the trendy and sophisticated quarterback training VR. LeBron James can’t seemingly wait to get his hands on the cool virtual simulator. Here’s what he had to say on his Instagram story:

“I need that!! That’s so dope. I also see Peyton still throwing dimes.”

The actual footage from the NFL was only 30 minutes long, but will certainly raise the level of interest in virtual football training. The realistic feel of the quarterback game left LeBron James longing to try M6 Sports’ newest toy. Of course, it helped that Peyton Manning threw the ball with his signature precision to make the simulator look good.

Before playing wide receiver, James was already starting to make a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks in high school. His freakish athleticism, especially his jumping and his size made him a nightmare to contain as a wideout.

After two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, the future NBA superstar piled up unbelievable numbers. He tallied 103 receptions that translated to 2,065 and 23 touchdowns.

If LeBron James decides to try out M6 Sports’ VR, he will probably have to dig into his football roots. But overall, in the case of the soon-to-be 37-year-old NBA superstar, football’s loss was basketball’s gain.

Is it time for the LA Lakers and LeBron James to press the panic button?

No one in the LA Lakers’ organization will even stop to consider that, but they have to take a serious look in the mirror. Chemistry has often been made the scapegoat for the Lakers' lackluster performances this season. But there might be something more problematic happening that LeBron James cannot solve.

For one, health and virus issues are unlikely to solve how the names on the roster fit. But against the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Lakers had more than enough talent and healthy bodies to stop their losing streak. However, they struggled and only a last-ditch and failed comeback bid made the game close.

"The person that they probably could move, or should move, is Russell Westbook!" @KendrickPerkins thinks the Lakers should break up their Big Three 😱

Russell Westbrook, despite another triple-double, was consistently standing idly around the perimeter, waiting for something to happen. James played the most minutes at center when they had a healthy Dwight Howard in the lineup. Solving fit concerns will keep Frank Vogel occupied during his quarantine period and more.

Except for LeBron James, everyone seemed to lack effort and hustle. At times, it seemed the Lakers were in a hurry to get on with their Christmas dinners rather than compete for the win. If the Hollywood squad can’t find the fire to compete, even the four-time MVP can’t hope to fix it.

