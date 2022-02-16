“That’s his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team” - James Harden says Kyrie Irving’s status made a "minimal" impact on his desire to leave the Nets, says he and Kyrie are "good friends"

Although his debut date with the Philadelphia 76ers has yet to be set, James Harden on Tuesday met with the media for the first time since being traded.

As expected, his apparent rapid disillusionment with the Brooklyn Nets that led to a blockbuster Thursday trade was a main topic.

Before being traded to the 76ers, a report suggested Harden had been frustrated with how the Nets handled the Kyrie Irving situation. Irving didn't play for the first two months of the season because he is unvaccinated. He remains unable to play in games in New York City or Toronto because of vaccine mandates.

Harden was asked about the Bleacher Report story, which had mentioned his unhappiness with the Irving situation.

"Very minimal," Harden said. "Honestly, me and Kyrie are really good friends. ... Whatever he was going through or still going through, that's his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team."

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Did Kyrie Irving's situation impact James Harden's desire to leave the Nets? Did Kyrie Irving's situation impact James Harden's desire to leave the Nets? https://t.co/5fdZxXTheF

James Harden preparing to take the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers

Former Brooklyn Nets star James Harden prepares for his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers

Although many were shocked by the rapid development between the Brooklyn Nets and James Harden, both parties are now preparing for new beginnings.

Harden will remain out until after the All-Star break while he deals with a hamstring injury. Once Harden is healthy enough to return, he should give the 76ers a dangerous addition to their starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

A: hell yeah. Q: pairing you and Joel, do you see a championship being possible this year?A: hell yeah. Q: pairing you and Joel, do you see a championship being possible this year? A: hell yeah. 🏆 https://t.co/yKJgcrYim0

Philadelphia is going all in on its superstar guard. Harden is projected to give the 76ers another dangerous weapon. The hope is that Harden can team up with star big man Joel Embiid to give the 76ers one of the more dangerous combinations of offensive stars in the league.

After a chaotic previous month involving speculation about Harden's happiness with Brooklyn, the guard was traded to the 76ers and looks eager to get on the court with his new team. Harden had reportedly grown frustrated with a number of situations behind the scenes with the Nets.

The 76ers reeled in Harden before the NBA trade deadline Thursday while shipping out Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. While Simmons had been a holdout and was well known for being disgruntled, Harden's unhappiness was a recent revelation.

The 76ers (34-22) have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning seven of their last 10 games. The team is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the second-place Chicago Bulls.

Embiid has been sensational lately. If he and Harden can co-exist, the 76ers could give nightmares for teams across the NBA.

