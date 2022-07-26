"That's the remix version of what Pat Riley brought to the New York Knicks when he came over" - Mark Jackson reflects on Darvin Ham's recent comments on LA Lakers' morale

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham is excited to get to work with his new team for the upcoming season. He has expressed optimism about his vision for the team.

On "First Take," former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson was asked about Ham saying he wanted his players to be "all in."

"You read the quote," Jackson said. "There's no gray area there. He's basically saying you're either in or out. That's the remix version of what Pat Riley brought to the New York Knicks when he came over.

"You have to recognize who the actors are and who are the people that really genuinely want to win, identify them and immediately get rid of those guys and embrace the ones that want to be part of changing the culture and getting back to that Laker tradition."

Despite coming into last year with high hopes, the Lakers went 33-49 and finished 11th in the Western Conference, firing coach Frank Vogel in the aftermath.

Ham, a former assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, has built a reputation as one of the top up-and-coming coaches. With plenty of big-name players on the Lakers' roster, Ham will be eager to get the team back on track quickly.

Darvin Ham looks to get the LA Lakers back on track

Darvin Ham introduced as the team's new coach.

Fans will be watching closely to see what Ham and the LA Lakers can do this season. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers still have the talent to be a contender in the Western Conference.

While the team has a number of stars, they've struggled on the court. Injuries have played a major role, as James and Davis have dealt with nagging issues.

Another wrinkle has been the rapid decline of veteran guard Russell Westbrook. After being acquired last offseason via a trade with the Washington Wizards, the hope was that Westbrook would be the missing ingredient. Despite Westbrook's disappointing year, Ham has remained adamant that Westbrook can be a big piece for the team.

Los Angeles is trying to maximize the last, best years of James' career, get Westbrook to buy into a new role and have Davis experience an injury-free season. The Lakers won the 2020 championship with Davis and James in the bubble, but they had a first-round exit in 2021 and missed the playoffs last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far