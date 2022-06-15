That’s scary for Boston.… That’s the championship pedigree that the Warriors have” - 2x NBA champion says Steph Curry’s performance in Game 5 versus the Celtics will be music to the Warriors’ ears

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors entered Game 5 against the Boston Celtics with the series tied at 2-2. After a 43-point performance on the road from Curry in Game 4, fans anxiously waited to see how the Warriors superstar would perform in Game 5.

However, it was a shocking performance from Curry, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting. He shot 0-for-9 from 3-point range. Despite Curry struggling, the Warriors went on to put forth an impressive overall performance.

They defeated the Boston Celtics by a final score of 104-94. It was a statement win for the Warriors. They came together to defend their home-court despite the struggles from their superstar guard.

After last night's win, Golden State now finds itself just one win away from another championship. The Warriors will head to Boston, where the Celtics will be eager to defend their home-court and force a potential Game 7.

Quinn Cook spoke recently on ESPN. The former Warriors said that the fact that Curry struggled in Game 5 and Golden State still won should be scary for the Celtics.

"That's scary for Boston. That's music to Golden State's ears. I mean, for you know, Steph, to go 0-9, I think it was seven for 22 from the field and you still win Game five.

"I think it's music to Golden State ears, and that's tough for Boston for sure, because Steph has obviously changed the series in their first two wins, but you know, for Steph to struggle last night and they still find a way to win. ... That's the championship pedigree that the Warriors have."

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors one win away from NBA Championship

Throughout the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been impressive. His Game 5 struggles were shocking, especially after he stole the show in Game 4 with one of the best individual games of the playoffs.

After building a 16-point lead throughout the first half of Game 5, the Boston Celtics clawed their way back. They looked to be on the verge of taking control of a crucial Game 5.

Many expected Curry to be the one to step up and get the Warriors back on track. However, it was his supporting cast who carried Golden State to an impressive victory.

For one of the game's greatest players, it was a disappointing night. Unfortunately for the Boston Celtics, they still weren't able to take advantage of it and now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

