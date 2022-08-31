“That was a lot of weed”, “Bro called Saul”, “Why does bro need to traffic marijuana?” - Fans react strongly as Montrezl Harrell’s felony charges get reduced

Montrezl Harrell is one of the best bench players in the NBA. Although the big man had some trouble with the law, his felony charges were recently reduced.

Harrell is best known for winning the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020. This season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

He last played for the Charlotte Hornets, but is currently an unrestricted free agent. There are many teams who could use his services, and now when his charges have been reduced, he might sign with a new team.

Montrezl Harrell's trouble with law

A few months ago, Montrezl Harrell was caught with three pounds of marijuana in Kentucky. As many NBA fans are aware, Harrell played for the University of Louisville, which is why he still spends time in Kentucky.

The NBA star was pulled over, and upon a search of his vehicle, the police found marijuana in sealed vacuum bags. Due to this, the former Sixth Man of the Year could have faced up to five years in prison.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent forward Montrezl Harrell had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession in a Madison County (KY) Courthouse today. Charge will be expunged from his record after 12 months if Harrell gets in no further legal trouble. Free agent forward Montrezl Harrell had felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession in a Madison County (KY) Courthouse today. Charge will be expunged from his record after 12 months if Harrell gets in no further legal trouble.

As Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Montrezl Harrell's charges of marijuana trafficking were reduced to misdemeanor possession. If he avoids more trouble with the law in the next 12 months, the misdemeanor will be removed from his record.

NBA fans react to Harrell's news

Montrezl Harrell may have avoided jail time, but he could not avoid Twitter users. They had a field day after Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet, making fun of the entire situation the NBA forward is in.

Many Twitter users jokingly said that Saul Goodman is Montrezl Harrell's lawyer. For those of you who are not familiar with Goodman, he's a fictional character from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" shows.

Goodman is an expert when it comes to reducing his clients' sentences, even when they are guilty.

One user pointed out Harrell's connection to the University of Louisville.

Ben Laughlin @laughlin9170 @wojespn @bigblueinsider1 Damn the sheriff will be let down to know a UofL player had his charges lessened in the heart of Kentucky. Going to have to change the place on the bingo card! @wojespn @bigblueinsider1 Damn the sheriff will be let down to know a UofL player had his charges lessened in the heart of Kentucky. Going to have to change the place on the bingo card!

Considering that the NBA free agent was caught with three pounds of marijuana, it's surprising that he did not face any serious charges. One Twitter user pointed out how the amount of marijuana Harrell was caught with was not insignificant.

Another user, however, believes that the reduction was completely fine since marijuana is legal in some other states.

A Twitter user believes that Montrezl Harrell got away with drug trafficking simply because he is rich and famous. If he wasn't in the NBA and making millions, things would have probably turned out differently.

Frank @tellslikeitiz @wojespn Must be nice to be rich and famous , rest of us would be doing HARD time @wojespn Must be nice to be rich and famous , rest of us would be doing HARD time

Harrell has made more than $34 million from his contracts alone, yet this doesn't seem to be enough for him.

🔪 @tfordgambles @wojespn why does bro need to traffic marijuana he’s in the nba @wojespn why does bro need to traffic marijuana he’s in the nba 💀

Several Twitter users tweeted about Montrezl Harrell's NBA career and his future. One user believes that he messed up by not staying with the Clippers, a team where he had a lot of success.

🎤🎧Moetown Lee🎵 @MoetownLee @wojespn Dude and his agent cost himself so much money in the last few years. Could have extended with the Clippers… didn’t instead trolled. Could have signed a big deal with the Hornets… didn’t. Instead signed with the lakers and has tanked ever since. Great Job! @wojespn Dude and his agent cost himself so much money in the last few years. Could have extended with the Clippers… didn’t instead trolled. Could have signed a big deal with the Hornets… didn’t. Instead signed with the lakers and has tanked ever since. Great Job!

Harrell is a free agent and could sign with any team that offers him a contract. One of those teams could be the Philadelphia 76ers as he'd be great next to Joel Embiid.

Jazz Johnson @JazzJohnson10 @wojespn Perhaps a team will sign him now, maybe even Philadelphia? Not sure if he could play alongside Embiid but Doc did a great job of getting the best out of him off the bench and he could help keep Joel's minutes down. @wojespn Perhaps a team will sign him now, maybe even Philadelphia? Not sure if he could play alongside Embiid but Doc did a great job of getting the best out of him off the bench and he could help keep Joel's minutes down.

Twitter users have also posted a number of memes while reacting to the news.

Miles Bridges is another NBA player who was on the Hornets last year and was arrested this offseason. However, he is facing domestic violence charges and his NBA career may be over.

