“That was one of the greatest a** whippings I’ve ever seen” - Stephen A. Smith says the Golden State Warriors’ blowout loss to the Grizzlies without Ja Morant was an atrocity

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the Golden State Warriors have been torn to shreds by Stephen A. Smith for their performance in Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies with the Warriors were blown out on the night.

On ESPN's morning show First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith lambasted the Warriors for their performance and called it embarrassing and putrid. Stephen A. said:

"That was one of the greatest a** whippings I’ve ever seen. I mean, excuse my language, the Warriors got their a** kicked, it was pretty bad. You down as much as 55 and the star that's gone from the team is not yours, it's not like Steph Curry wasn't playing. Ja Morant wasn't playing. Now we've seen the Memphis Grizzlies enjoy success without the services of Ja Morant this year and we've marveled at it but nevertheless nobody in their right mind would believes that you were going to see what you saw last night."

Stephen A. Smith continued:

"It doesn't matter what happens in Game 6 if the Golden State Warriors win, it don't erase what we saw last night. That was an atrocity. That was one of the worst performances I've ever seen."

The Warriors were blown out with the final scoreline reading 134-95 in favor of the Memphis Grizzlies as they responded to their disappointment in losing Game 4 in an emphatic manner .The performance was even more impressive when you consider the fact that Ja Morant was sidelined.

First Take @FirstTake about the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies.



“That was one of the greatest ass whippings I’ve ever seen.” @stephenasmith kept itabout the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies.“That was one of the greatest ass whippings I’ve ever seen.” .@stephenasmith kept it 💯 about the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies.“That was one of the greatest ass whippings I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/A6EMvFBOD5

How far can the Golden State Warriors go this season?

The Warriors ahead of Game Five against the Denver Nuggets

After dispatching the Denver Nuggets with relative ease in the first round of the postseason, the Golden State Warriors were well and truly on their way to fulfilling their championship aspirations this year.

However, the series against the Memphis Grizzlies has posed new questions for Steph Curry and Co. as the likes of Klay Thompson and others have struggled to impact the game. Thompson, who is one of the premier shooters in the game at the moment, has shot less than 30% from the perimeter in this series and is averaging 16.2 points per game.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Golden State has won 12 straight best-of-7 series after winning Game 1, the 4th-longest streak in NBA history and the 2nd-longest active streak behind the Lakers (24 straight). Golden State has won 12 straight best-of-7 series after winning Game 1, the 4th-longest streak in NBA history and the 2nd-longest active streak behind the Lakers (24 straight). https://t.co/Ry9AcVK9CL

Jordan Poole has also struggled in the last two games after a terrific start, as he has only managed 17 points in Games 4 and 5 while averaging only 9 shots in both games.

These are issues to address for the Golden State Warriors going into Game 6 as they will be hoping to close out the series, especially with Ja Morant's presence a major doubt, and turn their attention towards the winner of the series between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks.

Edited by S Chowdhury